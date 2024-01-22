For the superstitious, 2024 marks the year of the dragon — the only mythical beast in the Chinese zodiac and the most auspicious as well. As such, the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations are expected to be a huge deal for those who follow traditions. We’ll continue to share commemorative products you can shop for ahead of the event like these limited-edition cognacs from Hennessey.

The French brandy house is known for its regular collaborations with high-profile personalities — specifically those lauded for their creativity in their respective fields. For the 2024 collection of cognacs, the label tapped award-winning Chinese artist Yang Yongliang to curate this special release. As such, the three options available include the V.S.O.P, X.O, and Paradis.

Press materials from Hennessey reveal a digital artwork supplied by the aforementioned master titled “Dragon’s Odyssey.” It depicts several serpentine dragons floating against a golden backdrop and purportedly embodies the brand’s seasonal theme “Together, we are unstoppable.”

Similar to the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Dragon and John Walker & Sons XR21 Lunar New Year 2024, the packaging and bottles sport an exclusive motif. First up is the V.S.O.P which ships in a striking crimson box adorned with dragons, while the cognac’s container itself is wrapped in metallic red.

This design approach also applies to the X.O but is instead expressed in gold. Finally, perhaps what might be the rarest among Hennessey’s 2024 limited-edition collection is the Paradis which comes in a wooden box and is stored inside a handmade porcelain decanter hand-painted with golden dragons by Bernardaud. Only 485 bottles of the latter were produced for this release.

Images courtesy of Hennessey