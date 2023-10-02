Actor Patrick Swayze’s former equestrian estate on the outskirts of Los Angeles, called Rancho Bizarro, is on the market for $4,500,000. The 4.5-acre property at 10420 Kurt Street, Sylmar is tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac by automatic gates and sits on rolling foothills on the northern boundary of the expansive San Fernando Valley.

The “Dirty Dancing” star raised Arabian horses in the estate prior to his death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 at the age of 57. His widow Lisa Neimi sold the property to Aileen Getty back in 2015 for $2.9 million. Since its purchase, it was transformed from its neglected state into a boho-chic retreat featuring a three-bedroom 1940s California-style ranch house, a detached garage, and a guest cottage.

The main residence of Rancho Bizarro boasts a wood-paneled living room with a fireplace and finished in hardwood floors and rustic exposed beams. The kitchen connects to the dining room encased in a glass-roofed solarium. The primary suit expands to a stone terrace and is equipped with a projector hooked to the ceiling at the end of the bed, a spacious walk-in closet and dressing area, and a bathroom with a jetted tub.

Outside the well-maintained grounds is a free-form pool and a massive river-stone-paved motor court that stretches out between the main house and the detached garage. Meanwhile, the jungle-themed guest house is set away from the main house surrounded by trees and has its own bathroom and fireplace.

Given that Swayze raised horses at Rancho Bizarro, then equestrian facilities also abound. These include two grooming stalls, 11-stall horse barn with a tack room, and a laundry room. There’s also a clubhouse with a bathroom that looks out to a well-lighted and mirrored riding arena. The grounds also include two round pens and a goat pen with two residents named Caramel and Cocoa. The estate also currently has two ducks named Johnny and Baby.

Images courtesy of Deasy Penner Podley Real Estate