The newly-opened Patina Maldives Hotel located within the Fari Islands should be on the bucket list of any thalassophile. Not only does it look breathtaking from the outside, but it is even more luxurious on the inside.

You don’t have to go to the extreme when on a quest for both elegance and functionality. This summer escapade destination boasts both contemporary and modern design with its use of natural tones, both in the pieces of furniture and in the furnishings. There is a sense of cohesion, of being one with the topography. This is in keeping with the hotel’s goal to use only sustainably sourced or eco-friendly materials. As such, the hotel uses locally sourced, biodegradable, and reusable materials for its frame and interior design.

Speaking of topography, a vast of greenery from lush trees surround the Patina Maldives Hotel on the ground. Meanwhile, beautiful sparkling blue-green waters encompass one side, overlooking and connecting the terrace for great views of the sea. The hotel is comprised of 90 villas designed by Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan characterized by their surroundings.

There are land villas and over-water villas. The accommodations range from one to three bedrooms but both have outdoor showers and interiors that blend seamlessly with the natural landscape. Then there are also outdoor bathtubs, private gardens, big private pools, floor-to-ceiling windows, and butler service so you can simply relax and unwind.

To keep you connected, the Patina Maldives Hotel also offers WiFi. Likewise, entertainment is provided via a smart TV and gaming consoles including the Xbox and Nintendo.

Images courtesy of Patina Hotels