If you ask horology experts what mechanical complication is the most prized among high-end watches and many will say it’s the tourbillon. Patented in 1801 by Abraham-Louis Breguet, it helps maintain timekeeping accuracy. On the other hand, some will tell you it’s something else like the one on the Fortissimo Ref. 5750P from Patek Philippe.

This elegant timepiece by the renowned Swiss watchmaker is under their Advanced Research series. As stated earlier, its defining characteristic is the inclusion of a minute repeater that boasts an amplification and propagation system that is by all means superior to others in the luxury watch scene.

Before we go any further, let’s take a moment to admire the outstanding craftsmanship that goes into the Fortissimo Ref. 5750P. The 40 mm platinum case houses an intricate five-part construction that showcases an open-work white gold dial with decorative spokes inspired by vintage automobiles.

Likewise, a subsidiary seconds with a similar motif is visible at 6 o’clock. These are satin-finished and set above a snailed black nickel-plated base. The kite hour markers are blackened white gold, while the dauphine hands use the same precious metal.

Beneath the exhibition caseback where we can see the minute repeater of the Fortissimo Ref. 5750P and more. The hammers are platinum as well as the minirotor of the watch’s Caliber R 27 PS self-winding movement. Patek Philippe says the properties of the material improve performance.

The patented module redirects the vibration of each strike to an oscillating wafer via a sound lever. Also, chimes flow out of four openings on the titanium ring beneath the rear cover at 12, 3, 6, and 9 o’clock. Patek Philippe pairs the Fortissimo Ref. 5750P with an orange alligator with black stitching and a fold-over clasp.

