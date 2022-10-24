Patagonia’s Reversible Bivvy Down Vest keeps you dry and comfortable during uncertain weather conditions. It keeps you warm while fending off harsh elements thanks to its reversible design. This is a perfect example of outerwear that combines warmth, durability, and functionality.

This vest uses 4.6-oz. 100% recycled polyester for its shell with DWR coating for water resistance and durability. Its yoke is 4.4-oz. recycled nylon with a PU coating and a DWR finish. Meanwhile, the reverse side has a lining made with 8.7-oz. 100% recycled polyester with 1/4″-pile fleece. To keep you feeling toasty in chilly temperatures, it has 600-fill-power 100% recycled down insulation from duck and goose down reclaimed from down products. a

Patagonia’s Reversible Bivvy Down Vest features a classic design with a front snap-placket and a down-filled collar to protect your neck from the cold. It also boasts a drop tail hem and a hip length for additional backside and side coverage.

Moreover, this cold-weather gear comes equipped with enough pockets to store your EDC. The face side has a patch on side-entry handwarmer pockets with soft microfleece lining. Meanwhile, the reverse side comes with a patch-on, zippered pocket on the left chest made with recycled nylon to store valuables. There are also handwarmer pockets with elastic binding.

Patagonia’s Reversible Bivvy Down Vest comes in a regular fit that’s true to size and comes in a selection of sizes from XXS to XXL. It is also available in a combination of attractive colorways including Classic Tan, Wavy Blue, Basin Green, and Cone Brown, to name a few.

Images courtesy of Patagonia