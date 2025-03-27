Oakley has been a mainstay in the sports scene as a team partner or major sponsor. From a product standpoint, it supplies athletes with cutting-edge eyewear, apparel, and accessories. The latest collaboration by the California-based brand is with another local lifestyle and gaming organization. The Oakley x 100 Thieves capsule is dropping two signature glasses.

We know it sounds ridiculous, but there is a market for gaming-grade eyewear. Professional players swear it makes a huge difference when it comes to gameplay. Thus, the limited-edition release caters to the diverse needs of each consumer. The Oakley x 100 Thieves collection features two models.

For the average user who requires exceptional protection from ultraviolet light exposure. In case you didn’t know, the average pair of shades is more than just a fashion statement. The Radar EV Path uses Prizm lenses to enhance contrast, detail, and color outdoors.

The frame material is the company’s proprietary O Matter adorned with metal ellipse icon hardware. Meanwhile, Unobtainum nose pads and temple earsocks ensure your sunglasses stay in place. Another SKU in the Oakley x 100 Thieves catalog is the HSTN. This bad boy is ideal for extended gaming sessions.

To aid with the reduction of blue light exposure and supply sharper visuals, it comes with Prizm Gaming 2.0 lens technology. Elsewhere, we have a plant-based BiO-Matter frame, which promotes sustainability. Once more, Unobtainium nosepads keep your eyewear secure during intense matches.

Both the HTSN and Radar EV Path in the Oakley x 100 Thieves series are embellished with the latter’s Geoprint graphics. Likewise, the signature also appears on the frame, as well as on the lenses as an etch. These ship with a 100 Thieves microbag and an Oakley hard case for safe storage.

Images courtesy of Oakley/100 Thieves