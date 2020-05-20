After looking at a lot of high-end timepieces, it’s evident that those with several elements are traditionally chunky. That’s right, in order to fit all of the components inside, its either going to be thicker or wider. Hence, it’s absolutely amazing when watchmakers are able to cram everything and still keep a slim profile. In a display of exceptional craftsmanship, Parmigiani Fleurier introduces the Toric Tourbillon Slate. A remarkable wristwatch for those who want to marvel at the beauty of its intricate complication without distractions.

Some might recognize the brand for its lineup of examples in collaboration with Bugatti. Although there were some models sporting unique configurations, most were showcasing a more traditional aesthetic. Nevertheless, moving on to the Toric Tourbillon Slate, it is a fine specimen that boasts a round 42.8-mm 18-karat red gold case which is 9.45 mm thick.

Protecting the contents of its intricate guilloche dial is a sapphire lens. Meanwhile, buyers can also turn it over to view the exhibition case back with a sapphire cover as well. This allows you to see the hypnotic movements of the tourbillon located on the 7 o’clock position. The hands, indices, and the border surrounding the tourbillion appear to be red gold as well.

The Toric Tourbillon Slate runs on an in-house Calibre PF517 automatic movement. This is a perfect timekeeping companion for those who prefer a minimalist design. Finally, for those wondering, the second hand is integrated into the tourbillon. Parmigiani Fleurier pairs it with an Hermès alligator strap for that extra essence of luxury.

Images courtesy of Parmigiani Fleurier