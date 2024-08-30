The LISSOME R1 smart dishwasher is portable, sleek, and compact for daily use. It requires easy and minimal setup, saves space, time, and water but without compromising performance.

This is a mini yet powerful machine measuring just 11.02″ wide. It simplifies the cleaning process with its four spray arms and innovative sweeping jet technology. Forget scrubbing dirty dishes, pots, and pans and let this machine handle the job while you spend quality time with family instead.

The LISSOME R1 gives you sparkling dishes in 15 minutes using sweeping jet cleaning tech and self-designed BLDC brushless water pump . It has vertical spray arms and rotating arms that spray water jets for swift stain removal. Its four robust spray arms and 32 high-pressure jets reach every nook for unmatched efficient cleaning.

At the core of the machine is a self-developed AI sensor. This sensor accurately detects water turbidity and offers insights for varying grease levels. It controls the spray arm cleaning paths and water pressure by separately adjusting motor and water pump speeds, subsequently enhancing water flow coverage.

Moreover, using a combination of independent drying function, 50℃ temperature sterilization, and intelligent door opening, LISSOME R1 guarantees dry and spotless dishes every time. The machine automatically opens to release steam. This way, ensuring that dishes are not just squeaky clean but also hygienically dry.

Aside from dirty dishes, this dishwasher also rinses fruits and vegetables, sterilizes toys, and more. It has eight preset modes, comes in a capsule shape with transparent windows for washing visibility, and equipped with a built-in water tank. The ISSOME R1 even comes with its own carrying case for outdoor use anytime.

Images courtesy of LISSOME