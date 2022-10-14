Florida has its fair share of remarkable luxury homes sure to blow anyone away. This next dwelling is in Naples and flaunts a clever blueprint that maximizes a one-acre plot of land surrounded by water. The Park Shore mansion boasts a layout which takes advantage of the sprawling volumes both inside and outside.

Its blueprint is the work of John Cooney – an architect renowned for his studio’s work on residential, commercial, and resort projects in Florida and beyond. This Venetian Bay mansion’s structure spans 10,000 square feet and showcases lavish modern interiors with plenty of glazing to make it feel even more open.

It also allows natural light to filter through and illuminate the spaces within by day. When the sun sets, its lighting makes it appear like a beacon of opulence. While the main building’s foundation is securely on land, its ground-level exterior sections rely on heavy-duty pillars for support.

In total, the Park Shore mansion features approximately 4,000 square feet for outdoor activities, leisure, and more. The decks hold an open fire pit, a 38-foot swimming pool, and sun beds for those who want to work on their tan.

A double-height living room is framed by glass windows that provide vistas of the serene bay. A collection of classy chandeliers hangs from the ceiling here. To reach the second level, guests can take the floating concrete and glass staircase or the elevator. The upper floors hold four ensuite bedrooms.

Those arriving by car pass through a driveway that leads to a round motor court. Meanwhile, a guest suite is situated just above the three-car garage. Moreover, those who want to travel via their day boats can also moor them on the dock of the Park Shore.

Images courtesy of Michael G. Lawler