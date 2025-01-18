Drake is renting out his palatial Beverly Hills estate at 9904 Kip Dr. for $250,000 monthly. Drake’s home sits on nearly 20 acres of land above Benedict Canyon hills and boasts almost 25,000 sq. ft. of three-level living space.

The Tuscan-style spread has 10 bedrooms, 22 baths, a gym, and an 11-car garage. Luxurious amenities include an elevator, a game room, and a wine cellar. He purchased the property from Robbie Williams in 2022 for $75 million. Then put it on sale for the same amount in early 2024 after initially jumping up the price to 13 million.

Drake’s home spans nearly 25,000 square feet of three-level living space. It features a double-height foyer featuring a curving iron-railed staircase. It also has two fireplaces and a wet bar in the living room that opens to a covered loggia.

More luxuries include a gourmet kitchen equipped with top-tier appliances and outfitted with a breakfast nook and dual islands. Originally designed by KAA Design Group for Guess co-founder Armand Marciano in 2001, the interior also includes a sumptuous primary retreat with a fireplace, a salon-like bath that’s larger than some houses, and a private balcony.

Meanwhile, the outdoors of Drake’s home features manicured grounds dotted with oak and olive trees. It has a large mosaic-tiled pool, a full-size tennis court with a viewing platform, and an indoor-outdoor kitchen equipped with a pizza oven. The staff even have their own house and guests have their own house too. Branden and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates and Marc Bretter of Maywood Property Group share the listing.

Images courtesy of The Beverly Hills Estates