Gingko Design’s Smart Origami Lamp beautifully merges art and technology in a design inspired by the Japanese art of folding paper. It features the feathery appearance of a delicate accordion paper, but it’s actually sturdy and made to last.

The elegant design and warm glow (450 lumens) add a touch of sophistication to your home or into any living space. While it may look fragile, this lamp can actually withstand daily use and handling. That’s thanks to its durable construction made of tear-proof Tyvek paper.

Tyvek is a non-woven material made of high density polyethylene fibers randomly laid and compressed to form a remarkably tough printing substrate. It looks like paper so it is lightweight, but is so much stronger than paper. It can withstand repeated folding and flexing without tearing, and can be glued, sewn, laminated, or stapled.

Moreover, unlike paper that absorbs water, Tyvek repels water. It is also resistant to chemicals and has excellent resistance to rot, mildew, and stains. Hence, it’s ideal for applications that require tear resistance and durability like Gingko Design’s Smart Origami Lamp.

The lamp unfolds gracefully to reveal a radiant LED light with magnetic covers for protection. The cover allows you to hold the lamp in a full 360 degrees without getting burned. It runs on a rechargeable 2200mAh li-on battery that offers up to eight hours of light in a single four-hour charge.

This means you can bring the lamp anywhere where you need ambient light. Its handle enhances portability and allows you to use it as a hand lamp. Gingko Design’s Smart Origami Lamp is available in two exquisite finishes – Walnut and Bamboo.

Images courtesy of Gingko Design