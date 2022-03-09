Enjoy beautiful sunsets, wake up to a sun’s kiss, and sleep under the stars with a stay at the Panorama Glass Lodge. If you’re lucky you can even get a view of the amazing northern lights all from the comfort of your bed.

Forget about venturing out in the cold just to catch a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis or bask in the beauty of the night sky. This luxurious escape gives you expansive views of the horizon. You can even do so inside the safety and warm comforts of Scandinavian glass cabins igloos.

The Panorama Glass Lodge takes inspiration from the Viking period. The names of the lodges taken from Norse mythology characters. Yet they are styled in a modern setting and with a bit of luxury. The 248-square-foot floor cabins have custom-made king-sized beds. There is also a fully-equipped kitchen and an en-suite rainfall shower.

Best of all, there is private sauna access and a hot tub. To make your stay even more comfortable, the lodges have built-in sustainable electricity and fresh water coming from a nearby spring.

A stay at the Panorama Glass Lodge, located 30 minutes away from Iceland’s capital of Reykjavik, does not come cheap. It costs $4,225 per person. But outside of the stay-in, guests can also opt to engage in fun activities. These include a snowmobile adventure to a glacier or a swim in the Blue Lagoon. Booking the place with adventure specialists Off the Map Trave also lets you visit three of the famous destinations in Iceland. These include Thingvellir National Park, the Geysir Geothermal Area, and Gullfoss Waterfall.

Images courtesy of Panorama Glass Lodge