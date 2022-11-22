We can always rely on Lazzarini Design Studio to deliver some of the most over-the-top concepts out there. When it comes to luxury vessels, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another that can match the impractical yet remarkable ideas they have. For example, take their latest proposal called the Pangeos. We guarantee that it’s the craziest one so far.

The Italian design group is truly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible as this gargantuan project will theoretically require a massive shipyard to complete. According to Lazzarini Design Studio, it will take approximately 8 years to construct with a staggering $8 billion in costs. From a visual standpoint, this looks more like a floating island.

However, a bird’s eye view reveals the outline of a sea turtle. In fact, the name Pangeos alludes to what modern geology refers to as a supercontinent at the time called Pangea. Since its size is on a scale that dwarfs even the world’s largest ocean liners, it’s the only one to currently hold the terayacht distinction for now.

Those behind its creation propose the use of around 30,000 standalone cells to keep it afloat. The steel hull’s odd shape may not be the most hydrodynamic structure there is, but it makes up for it in other aspects. To ensure an adequate supply of power to run its hotel load and propulsion, the Pangeos will use photovoltaic technology for a completely emission-free system.

Additionally, it should be able to utilize other eco-friendly sources such as the waves and the wind to generate green energy. The Pangeos can supposedly house up to 60,000 people across various types of accommodations. It will also feature malls, restaurants, villas, gardens, pools, and other amenities.

Images courtesy of Lazzarini Design Studio