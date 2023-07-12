It has been quite some time since we had anything to share about BRABUS. The German aftermarket automotive tuning outfit definitely has something crazy in development. Before it debuts, let’s check out their latest timepiece collaboration with Panerai – the Submersible S Titanio. For those who are aware of the recent tragedy, the name and timing of the release are purely coincidental.

We understand that BRABUS and Panerai never expected their premium accessory would be associated in any way with the Titan submersible implosion. Nevertheless, it’s uncanny how this model shares some similarities with the name alone. It’s likely the publicity surrounding the ill-fated excursion might boost interest in the watch instead.

The Submersible S Titanio is a limited-edition launch exclusive to 177 examples only. Panerai endows this BRABUS tie-in with a 47 mm brushed titanium case. The satin polish is a nice touch as it enhances the appeal of the lightweight yet durable metal. Its intricate open-work dial is framed by a rotating Carbotech bezel.

Take note that anything crafted out of the carbon fiber-based composite sports a one-off pattern. This practically makes each Submersible S Titanio distinct from the others. The GMT ticker here also comes with Panerai’s signature crown-lock mechanism to instill confidence that it will withstand extreme diving conditions.

In addition to its basic timekeeping functions, the Submersible S Titanio indicates the date, power reserve, small seconds, second time zone, and world time. The entire collection of complications runs on Panerai’s in-house P.4001/S caliber. The 31-jewel self-winding movement packs two barrels for a robust 3-day power reserve. Of course, the BRABUS “B” branding is likewise on full display.

Images courtesy of Panerai/BRABUS