We’re once again at that point when two renowned brands decide to collaborate for an exclusive production run. This time, it’s a luxury creation from Panerai dubbed the Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition. This diver’s watch is for fans of the German aftermarket tuning group with a love for Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

The tuner also caters to discerning clients with its lineup of high-performance marine vessels. As such, Panerai holds up its end of the partnership with it an appropriate model to host the BRABUS badge. This is a sophisticated timepiece that embodies elegance within a sleek and stealthy profile.

What gives the Panerai Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition a distinct aesthetic is the material of choice for its construction. Also, the watchmaker’s proprietary carbon fiber-based composite material – Carbotech is the highlight here. It endows the surfaces with an almost damascene pattern people will admire.

You’ll find it on the 47-mm tortuga case, anti-clockwise uni-directional bezel, and crown-guard lever. Beneath the sapphire crystal is an open-work dial with skeleton hands, and applied hour markers. Meanwhile, the small seconds sub-dial at 9 o’clock shares its space with the AM/PM indicator.

Those who frequently travel will benefit from the GMT function of the Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition. Red accents outline the hands, sub-dial indices, and frame the date window at 3 o’clock. Panerai is using a P.4001/S self-winding caliber with a 3-day power reserve.

Low-light visibility won’t be an issue as all crucial elements glow brightly with green/blue lume. Panerai, ships the Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition with two straps. Only 100 examples are pegged for production, so don’t hesitate to reserve yours now.

Images courtesy of Panerai