If you need a macho mechanical timekeeping instrument on your wrist now, Panerai just so happens to have something available. Since we all love options, there are two versions here that check all the boxes. The Submersible Forze Speciali series draws inspiration from the Italian special forces – as the name says.

As you can see these watches are chunky at 47 mm and the cases are titanium with a black DLC coating. Given these are tough timepieces, Panerai opts for a screw-down case back instead of an exhibition style like on its other models.

Moreover, the Submersible Forze Speciali also flaunts the signature crown guard lever. What sets these two apart are the cosmetics and a curated experience. Both chronographs run on in-house 37-jewel P.9100/R self-winding caliber with a 72-hour power reserve.

Each features an anti-clockwise uni-directional rotating bezel with a ceramic insert. Pushers for some of the Submersible Forze Speciali’s functions (Countdown, Flyback, Start/Stop) are at 4, 8, and 10 o’clock, respectively. Beneath the sapphire crystal is a matte black dial with sub-dials at 3 and 9 o’clock.

The hour markers, indices, and hands have a coat of lume for superior visibility in low-light conditions. Panerai ships both Submersible Forze Speciali watches with rubber straps. You can differentiate the “Experience” edition version by the green bezel insert, green crown, red markings and a camouflage strap.

It’s limited to 50 examples and comes with an opportunity to train with the Italian Special Forces. Meanwhile, the standard variant of the Submersible Forze Speciali opts for blue on the bezel insert and crown. The markings are in yellow and it wears a black strap. 300 examples will be on offer annually.

Images courtesy of Panerai