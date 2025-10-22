Panasonic’s new kitchen essential packs the functionality of a blender and soup maker in one compact and smart machine. The aptly-named Blender & Soup Maker MX-HG4401 helps make meal preps fun and easy, especially for those pressed for time to make a full meal.

There’s nothing like freshly-cooked soup to warm the stomach and sate the hunger, or help fight the colds. Fruit shakes also make delicious deserts, snacks, or meal replacements. But both can be time consuming to make, especially the former. You have to chop and pre-cook the ingredients then put them in an immersion blender to make it smooth and creamy, at least.

Moreover, there’s the danger of using hot ingredients in a blender as the heat could lead to an explosion, especially with the blender lid closed. Panasonic’s Blender & Soup Maker MX-HG4401 somehow found a way around this as it can effortlessly whip up both hot and cold soups using fresh ingredients.

All you have to do is dump the ingredients in (peeled for vegetables or fruits of course) and Its built-in heating element, which can reach a max temp of 100°C, and its six-fin blade easily blends and cooks raw ingredients in as little as 22 minutes. Then soup stays warm for hours in its 1.2-litre glass jug via the Keep Warm function.

Panasonic’s Blender & Soup Maker MX-HG4401 operates quietly and offers 11 programmes, including smooth or chunky soup, smoothies, fruit purees, pasta sauce, nut milk, frozen drinks, jams, and even warm purees for babies. Moreover, it has 10 power levels to make smoothies, spreads, and more. A thoughtful addition is the Auto Clean function, which helps make cleanup easy. It swirls water around the blender to remove food scraps or other residue.

