A plain brewed coffee or cafe americano for your morning coffee is a good way to perk you up. But sometimes you just need to add milk to balance out that bitterness. While a splash of milk is okay, frothing it adds a touch of flair to your daily java. SMEG’s Mini Milk Frother delivers all that milky goodness in a compact, sleek, and portable machine.

A stand-alone milk frother is always handy to have in the kitchen due to its versatility. It doesn’t only cater to coffee recipes alone. A steam wand in espresso machines does a good job at frothing milk. However, it takes time, especially if you’re not a pro at it, and some machines are particular about the type of milk used. It also consumes more power since you’d have to turn on the entire machine just for this purpose alone.

SMEG’s Mini Milk Frother is a convenient alternative, one that you can use anytime and anywhere. It may be compact in size, but high in impact and functionality. It features an intuitive interface with a one-touch button control to whip up foam. This device is compatible with dairy and plant-based milk. It whisks milk into a creamy foam and heats it to a consistent 140F/60C temperature, ideal for drinking without scalding your tongue or turning milk into custard.

It delivers milk with a smooth texture every time and features three functions: hot milk, hot milk foam, and cold milk foam, so you can prepare a variety of drinks. The automatic shut-off feature also ensures a safe and seamless experience.

Meanwhile, a ceramic non-stick coating and removable whisk ensure quick and fuss-free cleaning. This kitchen device is available in a variety of stylish colors in a retro design.

Images courtesy of SMEG