Titaner isn’t just out there making waves in the EDC market, but also in the kitchen. The brand brought us the Modular Serving Tray, Oven Tray, and the 5-Layer Frying Pan, all crafted from titanium. Titaner stepped back into the kitchen once again to give kitchen knives the evolution they deserve with its latest release, the MAKO.

“What if we stopped treating it as just a kitchen knife — and started building it like an aerospace-grade precision instrument?” This was the question that led the team to create an entirely new species of cooking tool made from one of the most legendary steels in the EDC world—Böhler M390 steel.

The MAKO family features an 8″ chef’s knife, a 6″ utility knife, and a 3.5″ paring knife, all CNC-machined from M390 steel. This is an incredibly strong and durable material, offering excellent wear and tear resistance, as well as edge retention. It stays sharp longer with minimal maintenance.

Titaner further enhanced the material with a rigorous full-blade vacuum heat treatment, deep cryogenic treatment, and triple tempering process. The meticulous process gave M390 an impressive 60–62 HRC hardness for truly exceptional edge retention.

The team then placed the blade under a six-stage water grinding process to sculpt it into a smooth, continuous V-tapered geometry, with an ultra-fine 15° edge angle ideal for precision work. Moreover, they gave this knife a full-tang design, using M390 from the tip of the blade to the handle.

Speaking of the handle, it features a three‑dimensional tapered profile with a micro‑sandblasted surface for a natural and ergonomic grip. MAKO delivers perfectly sliced, cut, or minced ingredients with a blade that glides through them effortlessly without crushing them.

Images courtesy of Titaner