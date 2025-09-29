Preparing ice cubes the old-fashioned way is time consuming and doesn’t always give consistent results. Some look crystal clear without the bubbles while others easily crack, leaving behind ice chips instead. The ICEMAGE CrystalMax takes care of these common problems and more. It makes cubes in just minutes instead of hours, so you can enjoy ice cold drinks right away.

It makes bar quality ice cubes that do not dilute drinks. Its advanced filtration and directional cooling create crystal-clear, slow-melting ice so drinks stay chilled and not watered down. It’s perfect for chill nights, especially when savoring whiskey, cocktails, or soda.

The ICEMAGE CrystalMax produces flawless two-inch glass like ice cubes to festive Christmas tree shapes and romantic hearts. It’s a gourmet ice maker that delivers bubble-free cubes with zero cracks or chips via rapid air cooling technology that delivers ice in just 15 minutes.

Moreover, it features an intuitive digital display, operates quietly at 45dB, and self cleans. Simply fill the water tank, press a button, and wait for the magic to happen. Its integrated ice bin holds up to 14 standard 2″ (5cm³) cubes or up to 20 molded pieces at once.

Meanwhile, its auto-cleaning cycle makes the ICEMAGE CrystalMax easy to maintain. Likewise, its mirror-like surface ensures that the system stays fresh and hygienic. Not to mention, it is sleek and compact for countertop use and easy storage. Unlike the bulky or heavy industrial build, this machine is portable enough to bring to your outdoor adventure to keep you cool and look cool to your friends.

Images courtesy of ICEMAGE