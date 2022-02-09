Gold – both the precious metal and the color – has always been a symbol of opulence. It may imply other things as well, but it normally depicts wealth. Russian oil tycoon Alexei Gulobovich shares a striking example of how a luxury ship would look adorned in the aforementioned tone. This is his swanky Supersport 48M he calls the Khalilah.

The golden vessel is built by Palmer Johnson Yachts according to its client’s bespoke wishes. It measures 160 feet from bow to aft with a beam approximately 36 feet wide. Clients get to choose between aluminum or carbon composite for the hull and superstructure. This superyacht’s owner went with the latter.

Two MTU 16V 2000 M94 engines provide powerful propulsion for the Khalilah. Thanks to this monohull watercraft’s sporty outline and lightweight construction, it’s capable of cruising up to 32 knots depending on sea conditions. For instance, there’s plenty to do on the main deck.

You and your guests can hang out at the open-air lounge area or step inside when the weather becomes unfavorable. The generous seating options should be enough to please even the most snobbish of people. A winding staircase leads down to the aft beach club of the Khalilah where you can access two garages.

One holds toys, while the other houses a tender in matching gold. As for accommodations, there’s a full-beam master suite and guest cabins for 11. Exquisite meals are prepared by a two-star Michelin-trained chef. Huge glazing covers most of the walls to provide unhindered views of your surroundings. The golden Khalilah is truly a magnificent sight to see when it glistens under the sun.

Images courtesy of Palmer Johnson Yachts