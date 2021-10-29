Palm is getting into the true wireless business with the Palm Buds Pro, a pair of wireless earbuds that deliver high-quality, studio-grade performance but at a pocket-friendly price.

Palm, makers of the 2019 Palm and Palm Pre handheld devices, announced this week their take on the true wireless audio gear. Theirs comes with Active Noise Canceling, a lightweight design, and an attractive price of $129— a stiff competition for the Apple AirPods Pro. Palm thinks it can rival other famous TWBS earbuds brands in the market especially with a team of capable and knowledgeable people involved.

Palm founders Dennis Miloseski and Howard Nuk teamed up with Creative Director Xuan Shu, who designed numerous Beats by Dr. Dre headphones. Nuk himself launched Samsung’s premium headphone lineup, including the Galaxy Buds. Palm Buds Pro also has the support of NBA All-Star and 2-time MVP Stephen Curry.

This pair of TWB earbuds come in a Satin Black finish for a clean, sleek, and minimalist aesthetic. To keep it protected and scratch-free, the company is offering silicon cases in a variety of attractive colors. The earbuds also feature dynamic 10mm drivers for powerful sound output with deep bass. Then a six-microphone active noise cancellation shuts off ambient noise or sounds for distraction-free listening.

The Palm Buds Pro also features an ambient mode so you can tune in to your surroundings when needed. It has smart touch controls, ultra-fast Bluetooth v5.0 pairing, and supports Google Assistant and Siri. It offers six hours of battery life and up to 24 hours with the added charging case. Audiophiles can pre-order for a limited-time offer of $99 until Nov. 9.

Images courtesy of Palm Ventures Group, Inc