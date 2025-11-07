Ninja lets you whip up frozen treats, ice cream, and more in the comfort of your kitchen and the Ninja SLUSHi Max turns any beverage into slushie goodness in no time. Its compact stylish design and user-friendly interface makes it a great option for parties, bars, or home entertaining.

This machine whips up 150oz of slush or over 12 servings in a single cycle using new SlushAssist Technology, which utilizes sensors to analyze liquids and auto-adjust temperature according to the program for the perfect slush every time. SlushAssist even alerts you if extra ingredients are needed for certain slushie drinks like low-sugar or higher-alcohol recipes.

The Ninja SLUSHi Max has five pre-set programs to choose from and a manual mode. The presets automate the temperature for different beverages, like sodas, cocktails, frappes, margaritas, milkshakes, and more.

Meanwhile, the manual mode gives you full control over the 15 temperature control settings and the texture from thick to thin. This machine boasts efficient and extra-cold slushing power that reaches lower temperatures faster. It easily transforms liquid ingredients to frozen slush even without ice and no blending—faster than the Ninja FS301. This way, it cuts down on wait time, saves energy, and delivers consistent smoother slushie texture.

Moreover, its compressor operates quietly, keeping slushed treats at the perfect temperature and texture for up to 12 hours. Then when its cleanup time, its automatic rinse cycle removes residue quickly. The Ninja SLUSHi Max also has dishwasher-safe removable parts for easy setup and cleaup. It comes in a variety of colorways including Blue & Peach, Lemon & Mint, and Orange & Blue combos.

Images courtesy of Ninja