As we were saying, the weeks leading up to this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival are brimming with leaks and surprise announcements. One of the latest teasers to hit the scene comes from Lürssen. 2025 marks a significant milestone for the shipyard. Therefore, a custom hull christened the Cosmos made its debut with awesome features in tow.

For the rest of us who are eagerly anticipating the time when traveling by sea is no longer detrimental to the environment, this megayacht seems like a significant step in the right direction. At first, the solution seems simple enough. Just outfit any vessel with high-capacity batteries and an electric propulsion system.

Unfortunately, as industry experts point out, limitations begin to show as the technology scales up. As it stands right now, this bespoke build leverages methanol fuel cells to navigate the seas virtually without emissions. The Cosmos features two 500 kW units that convert the wood alcohol into hydrogen, then into electricity.

According to reports, the monohull can cruise at a leisurely pace of seven knots with an estimated range of 1,000 nautical miles without any carbon footprint. Lürssen also claims continuous operation for about half a month, exclusively on green energy when at anchor.

“This is a rather special project to coincide with our 150th anniversary,” states CEO Peter Lürssen. “While it is true that as a custom shipyard, no two yachts that leave our halls are ever the same, there are some that leave an indelible mark on our history—Cosmos is undoubtedly one of those yachts.” Marc Newson is credited with the exterior and interior design.

Images courtesy of Lürssen