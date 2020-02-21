We haven’t really heard much from Pagani in a while. After all, most of the automotive headlines these days are going crazy over new stuff from the United States. After recently featuring the jaw-dropping 2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon Edition and Gulf Racing Heritage Edition we can understand. Moreover, the 2020 Corvette C8 Stingray with its mid-engine configuration is proving to be quite popular. This might the case now but one look at the Imola will flood your senses with hypercar fever all over again.

Don’t judge it immediately, because Pagani assures us that this track-tearing monster is a street-legal machine. Taking all of its racing know-how, the engineers have extensively tested its capabilities to meet the standards imposed by the marque. Thus, owners can expect unparalleled handling and performance both on the road or on the racetrack.

After all, with a name that comes from the Italian town of Imola where the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit is located, you know that the essence of racing is imbued into its DNA. Sitting under the frame is a 6.0-liter 60-degree V12 engine from Mercedes-Benz AMG. It is capable of delivering 827 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque on demand. Completing the powertrain is an Xtrac 7-speed automatic transmission.

The chassis of the Pagani Imola uses carbo-titanium with front and rear tubular steel subframes to keep the weight down. We’re also looking at Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes and an Arrow exhaust system. This is definitely a sleek hypercar that will leave a lasting impact on whoever gets to see it. Only five examples will be available globally and all five already have owners waiting for their delivery.

Images courtesy of Pagani