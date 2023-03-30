We’re almost halfway through 2023 and so far it has been nothing but announcements from prestigious marques like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, and others. Thankfully, Pagani believes it’s time to shake up the automotive scene with a surprise announcement. The Huayra Dinamica Evo is the latest one-off hypercar from the Modena, Italy-based manufacturer for everyone to drool over.

Even if any of you are willing to splurge for this bad boy, it is an exclusive build for an unnamed client. As with any bespoke ride, the work is handled by Pagani’s Grandi Complicazioni division. In fact, a lot about this project remains under wraps for some reason.

However, instead of a press release, the one-of-one vehicle made its debut via a social media post. The open-top is likely based on the Huayra Roadster BC as hinted at by several outlets, but there is no official confirmation as of this writing. Just in case the speculations are accurate, the Huayra Dinamica Evo is likely packing a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 from AMG.

If so, we’re looking at 802 horsepower and 774 lb-ft of torque, which are impressive numbers, to say the least. This sleek machine touts dynamic curves all over to indicate its capabilities. We can only imagine the adrenaline-pumping speeds it can generate when the owner pushes it to the limit.

The Huayra Dinamica Evo flaunts a glossy two-tone brown/black exterior with golden yellow detailing which defines the panels and edges of its aerodynamic body. The winglets of the front splitter showcase the colors of the Italian flag. Whoever commissioned this sure knows how to pull off an understated look.

Images courtesy of Pagani