Padingcui is a portable espresso maker designed to go with you, to work, the gym, or to an outdoor adventure. It comes in a tumbler design, making it convenient when you want to switch your daily coffee preference. You can mix it with water or ice directly into the tumbler.

It comes in a three-piece design: the tumbler, the lid, and a removable professional-grade 18-20g powder basket for a truly robust, full-bodied double espresso. Coffee stays hot or cold for an amazing 12 hours thanks to the double-walled vacuum-insulated interior. The inner wall of the tumbler features 316 ceramic lining for a pure-tasting coffee.

Meanwhile, the exterior and the removable porta filter are also stainless steel for durability. Padingcui features minimal parts to make the brewing experience and the cleanup fast and easy. Attach the basket to the tumbler, put the coffee grounds, tamp, and pour hot water. A separate lid that covers the filter houses the rechargeable battery that automates the espresso-making process.

Seal the lid, double-click the power button on the lid, and it delivers a balanced 3-4 bar extraction in just 30 seconds. If you prefer, you can put ice cubes or milk in the tumbler first, then shake everything up after each brew to mix. It’s also leak-proof, by the way. While it doesn’t give you the rich crema from commercial espresso machines, it brews a 4.37% TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) concentrated base that’s strong enough to dilute into one to two cups of Americano or latte without tasting watery. Padingcui runs for up to 30 days on a single charge, so you always have a fresh brew each day, even off-grid.

Images courtesy of Padingcui