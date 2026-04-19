French company Newave, known for its 9-in-1 modular surfboard, has introduced WRocket—a surfboard that splits into sections for compact travel and easy storage.

The founders of the company are engineers and avid surfers, so they know the hassle of hauling bulky gear or paying extra for luggage when travelling. Their new product splits into three sections and assembles easily without any tools or extra hardware.

WRocket assembles in less than a minute and disassembles just as fast into its own carrying bag. Once packed, it shrinks to a travel-friendly 33.5″ x 21.7″ x 9.8″, easily fitting into any bag. When assembled, it offers the standard funboard size of 91.2″ x 22″ and weighs 6.4 kg.

This soft top surfboard can handle real waves, with a shell made from advanced materials for long-lasting performance. It features nylon joints, a fiberglass reinforcement patch, and a 3mm EVA foam deck for added protection, comfort, and grip. It also features a polystyrene foam core and reinforced plastic pins.

The three sections connect via reinforced plastic pins that you push in, turn, and clip into place. Its reinforced locking mechanism can only be unlocked manually, ensuring the board doesn’t come apart during use. Moreover, WRocket’s fastening system is Newave’s patented design and a standout feature. A high-density foam surrounds each nylon joint to create a tight seal that prevents water and sand from getting inside.

These joints have a design that follows the board’s natural flex, sans any gaps, so they appear invisible. The board underwent numerous tests to ensure it performs comparably to a standard surfboard. It’s stable and sturdy, and can handle waves up to 1.5 meters (5 ft).

Images courtesy of Newave