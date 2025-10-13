Hot meals and crisp cold salads are always better than the other way around. But it takes a special kind of container to keep them that way during storage. Especially when packing them for picnics or potluck gatherings or keeping them fresh when hosting a party. Well, Host Modern’s Thermal Serving Dish is such container.

It provides great thermal insulation to keep food hot or cold for hours. It retains the ideal temperature during transport or throughout any event so you can serve fresh or hot meals every time, from a warm slow-simmered stew or a crisp summer salad.

Host Modern’s Thermal Serving Dish comprise of three components. The base, which has anti-slip rubber feet for a secure grip on any surface, is a 11×13″ (5.5L) stainless steel vacuum insulated thermal dish. It can fit standard half size deep foil pans, which is convenient when cooking food in foil pans. You can put it directly inside.

Meanwhile, the inner pan is a removable 10×12″ glass baking dish, which you can cook in and drop back in afterward inside the stainless steel dish for insulated storage. Lastly, the durable BPA-free and spill and shatter-resistant lid locks in freshness, while preventing leaks and spills during transport. It seals in heat and has a steam releasing gasket too.

Moreover, Host Modern’s Thermal Serving Dish features a sleek and contemporary design that complements any occasion. From oven to table, it fits any dining setup so you can use it to serve food. Plus, it’s stackable for neat transport and cupboard storage.

