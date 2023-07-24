The OUTU 6-in-1 multitool packs a lot of functionality in a compact, everyday carry design. It takes up little space in your car, bike kit, workshed, or in your backpack.

This incredibly handy purpose-built stainless steel gear packs all the tools you would need for small indoor and outdoor fixes at a size that’s about the same size as a large USB stick. It measures just 4.5 inches long when closed and at a thickness and width of merely 0.29″ and 1.14″, respectively. It opens to reveal six useful utility tools packed in a lightweight design that’s ‎only 0.21kg.

The OUTU 6-in-1 multitool features an adjustable wrench to easily tighten or loosen bolts. Its jaws open at a max width of 24mm and its torque can reach up to 65kg so you can easily work with the toughest of bolts or nuts. Moreover, there’s a Philips head screwdriver, a bottle opener, a pry bar, a slotted screwdriver, and a knife blade.

The game changer is its ability to let you dock a mounting sleeve to install S2 hex bits. The sleeve mounts on the flathead and Philips screwdrivers when opened, forming into a square-shaped profile to fit the sleeve perfectly. Meanwhile, the other end lets you magnetically mount any of the nine included hex bits to meet your different needs. These are the PH1, PH2, and PH3 bits, the H3, H4, H5, and 3mm, 5mm, and 7mm bits.

The OUTU 6-in-1 multitool is available .in four colors including Red, Black, Blue, and Orange. It also has a provision to hook it to a keychain for quick and easy access.

Images courtesy of OUTU Store