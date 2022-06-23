The surging interest in cycling is not about to go away anytime soon. Thus, now is the best time for companies to cater to this profitable market. Outside Van is seizing the moment by building this cool custom camper it’s calling the Tails. Almost every aspect of this project puts the needs of avid cyclists first.

Regular vehicles don’t really offer much when it comes to storage. Sure, a specialized rack would do the trick, but Outside Van equips the Tails with everything enthusiasts might want. It all starts with a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, specifically the 144-inch wheelbase variant.

The shop then upgrades the van with a FOX 2.0 suspension system. It gets a set of Black Rhino 17” Yellowstone wheels with all-terrain tires. Meanwhile, the exterior sports a bespoke wrap with stylish graphics supplied by Oregon Design company.

Outside Van ensures that the Tails is brimming with features and functionalities to keep cyclists happy. Basically, describe it as “a complete mobile bike mechanic station.” Therefore, this adventure-ready camper is replete with tools and storage for parts that will come in handy.

This is also a sleeper van so you can practically camp out and enjoy the trails. Hence, the interior holds a small kitchen area, an Isotherm 4.6-cubic-foot stainless-steel refrigerator, a microwave, a pull-down sprayer faucet, overhead cabinetry, and more. A three-panel bed with a custom mattress can accommodate up to two people.

Moreover, the rear doors have custom tool rolls, a flip-down work table, Molle panels, a garage gear glider, an ARB air compressor, and more. Off-grid capabilities are in the form of a rooftop 140W Zamp solar panel, a Lithionics 945 Ah power system, and a 2,000W magnum inverter. The Tails is a cyclist’s ideal overlanding vehicle.

Images courtesy of Outside Van