There is no shortage of handsome and great outerwear options to keep you comfortable and looking stylish during cold weather conditions. But there are only a few dedicated to sustainability and Outerknown is one of those clothing companies committed to preserving the ocean. Its Skyline Half Zip Popover, for one, is made from recycled finishing nets.

This is a versatile pullover that you can wear on its own or on top of any clothing. It is lightweight so it feels comfortable on the skin but provides more than enough warmth during the fall or winter. It is the perfect layer for a hike, a dinner date, a late-night run or stroll, or a quick errand run.

The Outerknown Skyline Half Zip Popover at a glance looks soft already. It is indeed unbelievably soft as it is cushy sherpa so it is softer than it looks. Best of all, it uses sustainable fabrics and yarn to align with its commitment to sustainability.

It mostly uses recycled materials in its construction. It has 74% recycled polyester coming from 100% post-consumer waste like plastic water bottles. Meanwhile, the rest is 26% polyester and the detailing on the sleeves, zipper front, and on-seam welt pockets come from 100% ECONYL yarn made out of regenerated fishing nets and other nylon waste.

The Outerknown Skyline Half Zip Popover even comes in various colorways to fit your preference or mood. These include Galaxy, Blue, and Curry. It has a half zipper that closes all the way up to the neck with a pull tab for easy zip on/off and a couple of front pockets that also serve as hand warmers.

Images courtesy of Outerknown