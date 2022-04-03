If you’re looking for an eco-friendly alternative to fleece, then you can turn to sherpa. It resembles wool or sheepskin with its soft and luxurious texture. It is especially useful for winter clothes because of its cozy feel. The same can be said for the Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Jacket.

It’s only fitting for Outerknown to turn to sherpa given the company focuses on sustainability. This stylish jacket with a retro vibe mostly comprises of recycled polyester (74%) coming from post-consumer waste including plastic water bottles. The other 26% is from polyester. Likewise, durable signature ECONYL yarn for the detailing comes from regenerated fishing nets and other nylon wastes.

The Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Jacket is even more comfortable and cozy than it looks. It is made from the lightest and cushiest sherpa and comes in a lightweight fit. More than just an outerwear, it also comes with pockets to store everyday on-the-go essentials. There are two big front button pockets to store your gear or keep your hands warm and a zippered chest pocket.

Meanwhile, comfy elastic along the edges ensures a secure fit. Zippered closure in the middle keeps the cold and wind out. So whether you’re out camping, on a leisure walk in the park, then it’s best to zip it close to stay warm. Because of its soft texture, you may even want to take it to bed with you.

The Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Jacket comes in two colorways namely Raffia and Military Olive. The big pockets and lining with their contrasting color add to the retro style to the overall aesthetics.

Images courtesy of Outerknown