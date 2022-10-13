A plaid shirt is a classic, timeless, and versatile apparel because it can never run out of style even as the years go by. It is practical, easy to wear, and can adapt to any situation, be it for casual or semi-formal occasions. The Outerknown Cloud Weave Shirt, for one, looks handsome on its own or layered with another shirt and definitely deserves a spot in your closet.

This outerwear is inspired by the brand’s cozy blanket shirt but it comes in a loftier, looser weave so it’s undeniably soft straight out of the box. This means it is comfortable even at first use. Speaking of comfort, this shirt uses breathable fabric sourced from sustainable means.

The Outerknown Cloud Weave Shirt, like the blanket shirt, uses only 100% organic cotton. This is a much better and eco-friendly alternative as it cuts out all the harmful and synthetic chemicals used to grow conventional cotton.

Meanwhile, the natural corozo buttons add a touch of timeless elegance and class. They too come from sustainable sources, mainly from tagua palm nuts gathered from the forest floor. Again, this is a much better option than the harmful process used to make plastic buttons.

The Outerknown Weave Shirt is built for both adventures and laid-back days under the moon and the stars. It cuts a casual fit, with button closures in the middle and the cuffs. It also has a couple of buttoned chest pockets to store on-the-go essentials. This design even comes in a selection of colorways including Cornflower Carrick Plaid, Birch Optic Plaid, and Faded Olive Carrick Plaid.

Images courtesy of Outerknown