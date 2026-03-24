Oakley’s latest addition to its Field Gear Line (FGL) takes inspiration from the functions and design of stealth clothing. Hence, the name Stealth Jacket 1.0. It combines minimalist design with technical materials to deliver stylish and practical outdoor protection.

This polyester jacket is made from a revolutionary high-performance fabric that is lightweight and durable. It is exceptionally water-repellent and windproof, making it a great layer for transitional weather.

Moreover, Oakley’s FGL Stealth Jacket 1.0 offers cutting-edge performance and perspiration-wicking properties for dry-skin comfort day in and day out in all weather conditions. Aside from weatherproofing, it also features a vented back panel for enhanced breathability and comfort.

It also provides reliable insulation in the cold with a central zip closure that seals at the high collar to keep the chilly wind at bay. The drawstring hood also protects the head from drizzles or snow. Meanwhile, the elasticated hem provides a comfortable and secure fit.

Oakley’s FGL Stealth Jacket 1.0 moves freely with you, thanks to a lightweight construction that makes you forget you’re wearing it. It features a sleek silhouette seamlessly integrated with functional pockets for outdoor use. It has front pockets with stud buttons and a left-side chest pocket.

Additionally, a rear pass-through pocket can store bulkier or larger items, like extra clothing, or even a packable camping tent or mat. There are also spacious side-access pockets to store and protect your everyday carry essentials from the elements. These pockets can store anything from smartphones to wallets, pocketknives, and anything more you might need for your outdoor or urban adventure.

Images courtesy of Oakley