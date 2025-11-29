Step out into cold mornings in the warmth and comfort that David Gundy’s Duvet Robe brings. This bedding-inspired robe gives the warm, soft cocooned feeling of staying under the covers. It brings the comfort of your bed into everyday wearables, but made stylish for both indoor and casual outdoor wear.

It isn’t loungewear and not even activewear. It’s a whole new category of its own built around David Gundy’s Wellwear mission, which is to blend fashion with well-being. It’s clothing that supports both how you feel and look.

The David Gundy Duvet Robe boasts a plush quilted construction that offers cozy warmth as you go about your day-to-day on a cold morning. It feels luxurious and to elevate things further, it has the brand’s Wellwear Care treatment to support your overall well-being and comfort.

It has the moisturising and anti-inflammatory skin care properties of Aloe Vera extract applied to the cotton fabric itself. It feels soft and nurturing, while its relaxed cut makes it effortless to pair with just about anything.

Wether you’re out out to grab coffee or a quick errand, or simply basking in slow mornings, the David Gundy Duvet Robe turns simple everyday moments into a humble act of self-care. It’s especially perfect for those crisp winter mornings, when it feels impossible to part with your duvet. It lets you carry the comfort that a duvet brings through the rest of your day, and does so stylishly. Rounding out its features include two patch pockets and a belted waist closure. This robe is available in Black and Grey Marl colors.

Images courtesy of David Gundy Wellwear