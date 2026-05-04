When your summer plans include sessions at the skate park, do so with a fresh pair of kicks. Specifically, an iconic silhouette by Nike draped in a dapper tonal colorway that denotes royalty. No need to wait, as the SB Air Max Ishod “Grand Purple” should still be available at most retailers. As dapper as it looks, it’s designed for comfort and durability.

Pulling off sick tricks requires plenty of practice to fully master. There is no guarantee you’ll land safely on your feet, so reliable protection is a welcome bonus. The American apparel group has already nailed down the formula for performance without compromise to style. Thus, SKU: IR1887-500 flaunts a cohesive combination of hues.

The official product listing indicates shades of Grand Purple, Noble Purple-Gravity, and Purple-Black. For those wondering, the SB Air Max Ishod “Grand Purple” are the signature sneakers of professional skater Ishod Wair. So far, the cosmetic direction follows a gradient shift, starting with a darker midsole and progressively becoming lighter as you move higher.

Leather panels form decorative layers over a mesh fabric upper with color-matching stitches. Embroidered Swoosh emblems adorn the breathable midfoot textile on both sides. What follows is an embroidery of the script “WAIR” just below the lateral lace loops. Next are the round shoelaces over a plush mesh tongue embroidered with “ISHOD” in black.

Meanwhile, the air unit at the heel welcomes a light blue translucent element for contrast. Lastly, the heel counter shows the Nike Air branding and Swoosh logo. Shred and look good at the same time with the SB Air Max Ishod “Grand Purple” on your feet.

Images courtesy of Nike