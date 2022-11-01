Go formal or go casual, you can never go wrong with the Outerknown Chroma Blanket Shirt. This cozy outerwear looks dapper on its own but its versatile design means it can pair with just about anything in your closet.

It would look good with any casual T-shirt and a pair of jeans if you’re aiming for a laid-back vibe. But for semi-formal occasions, then it would look handsome with a turtleneck top and pants or slacks. Regardless, its versatility means it is guaranteed to stay an all-time favorite even as the years go by.

Outside of its handsome looks, the Outerknown Chroma Blanket Shirt is also comfortable to wear. It keeps you cozy and warm when the temperature drops. That’s thanks to its 100% heavyweight organic cotton shell that’s not only breathable but also sustainable. Its yoke is also made with organic cotton.

Speaking of sustainability, the buttons on the pockets, the cuffs, and the center closure are natural corozo buttons crafted from tagua palm nuts gathered from the forest floor. This, of course, is a much better alternative to plastic buttons and adds an elegant and aesthetic touch.

Likewise, the Outerknown Chroma Blanket Shirt features buttoned chest pockets to store your EDC or travel essentials. This cold-weather wear is ideal for travel as it can stand up to wrinkles. You can easily pack it in your luggage and not worry about ironing it. This is a grab-and-go shirt that comes in an easy fit to make it ideal for layering.

Images courtesy of Outerknown