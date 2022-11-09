Surviving in the great outdoors is a task that should not be taken lightly. Whether you take overnight hikes or survival treks, there will always be gear that should never be forgotten. The right outdoor gear stands between you and tragedy.

Make sure you have the gear and tools needed according to the risks you’ll encounter. Create an essentials list every time you go out. The list will expand and contract as your gear and experience grow.

It is unlikely you will ever use all on your list, but it is good to know you have the right tool. When shopping, consider categories of essential gear rather than single items.

Five Survival Gear Categories:

Navigation, always know your exact location and know how to find safety.

Emergency Shelter is essential because exposure to the elements can kill.

Extra nutrition and hydration can save a person; pack calorie-dense items to gain energy.

Clothing must be considered for a survival bag; weather conditions can change rapidly.

Skin protection should be considered in all seasons. Protect yourself from sun poisoning and snow blindness.

Medical and First-Aid Gear

First aid kits are designed for light abrasions; anything over that means heading to the hospital quickly. There are thousands of kits; stick with larger online retailers and neighborhood sporting shops. Do not skimp on outdoor emergency gear; it may mean your life.

QuickClot

Adventure Medical Kits; QuickClot, Clotting Gauze. Nothing can derail a camping trip quicker than a scrape or cut. QuikClot works on contact to stop bleeding, saving time when every second counts. Hemostatic gauze accelerates the body’s natural clotting process, using kaolin, a natural clotting agent. Kaolin is non-allergenic, making it safe and effective for use.

First-Aid Kits

Build your survival bag with gear that resembles most of your treks. If most of your survival camping is three to five days, build a balanced bag, and so on. Small kits to large medical bags should be considered, depending on your type of trek, Survival or Off-Grid.

Mountain Series Explorer First-Aid

This mid-range kit is an excellent first medical package to start the season. The products that are not used last several camping seasons and two or three survival trips. Hospital-grade supplies are clearly labeled for those emergencies that need fast action—transparent pockets on a water-resistant medical bag for easy access.

Gadgets and Emergency Gear

Putting outdoor emergency gear in your survival bag takes a lot of careful thought.

Pyro Putty Dual Arc Elite Lighter: provides an electronic beam that will light anything in harsh conditions.

TinderQuik provides a small tinder that will light in any weather for three minutes. TinderQuik lights when wet.

Waterproof escape bivvy from Survive Outdoors Longer provides shelter in harsh conditions.

Blister Medic Kit: don’t let a foot blister ruin your trip. Complete first-aid for blisters.

Trauma Paks are always a good idea for emergency wounds and skin injuries.

Build A Survival Bag

A survival bag or bug-out bag is an essential item. When outfitting a survival bag, always purchase quality gear. Bug-out bags are referred to as a kit of essential gear that will help a person survive on their own for 72 hours. Your survival bag should be taken on any outdoor trip, no matter the time.

If family safety is a priority on any camping trip, use common sense when creating a bag.

The Ready.gov website is a great resource for building an emergency preparedness bag. Instructions are straightforward and well laid out; however, the items are geared more toward a three or four-day emergency rather than a survival trek. There is some good information for the beginning camper.

The first thing to do is purchase a suitable bag for your gear. Ensure the quality is there and it has the pockets and internal components to do the job. Remember, this bag will be by your family’s side for years to come, so choose wisely. Ensure the gear in the bag is trip-appropriate, meaning gear for a three-day trip, not two weeks.

Two survival bags that fit the bill:

Browning Wicked Wing Blind Bag

Mossy Oak Shadow Grass Habitat is the perfect camo built by a world-class brand. Browning offers the ultimate in quality construction and bag design. Waterproof compartments to keep electronics dry. No matter the adventure, there are plenty of storage areas and compartments. There is a transparent, waterproof, and zippered container inside the Wicked Wing to store gear without exposing it to moisture. Straps and bags feature plenty of padding for those long treks, and the Browning Wicked Wing bag is floatable. The Wicked Wing is built from a solid PVC-backed polyester. Excellent all-around bag.

FoxPro Carry Bag

The Carrybag features pockets with Molle Webbing and padded dividers inside the FoxPro. Comfortable padded shoulder straps with several zippered pockets and an electronics pouch. The Coyote Tan bag can be used for many different family activities.

Final Word

Choose only the gear necessary to survive in the wild for 72 hours; chances of finding help go down quickly after that.

Camping, hunting, and surviving in the wilderness is a glorious challenge. It can be made even better using the available knowledge and buying great gear. Use your available space wisely, such as a well-stocked survival kit. Sometimes, a wrong turn can lead to a person being lost and the start of a tragedy.