The Oura Ring 4 offers a minimalist yet efficient alternative to watch fitness trackers. It features a sleek and stylish design that could easily pass off as just a normal ring. Yet, it works behind the scenes discreetly keeping tabs of over 50 health metrics.

This updated all-titanium version provides insights to various health metrics including heart health (with temperature trends and heart rate variability), sleep, metabolic health, and stress and activity levels, among others. Powered by the new Smart Sensing platform, it quietly monitors your health and delivers accurate, continuous data, day and night.

The Oura Ring 4 notifies you if there is anything wrong. It also provides suggestions on how to improve your health via its companion app. Thanks to its titanium shell, it feels more comfortable and light (0.18oz) you’d forget it’s even there.

Moreover, it fits better than ever accordng to your chosen ring size, is water resistant, and lasts for up to eight days on a single charge. The updated design of the Oura Ring 4 effortlessly syncs with your favorite mobile apps on iOS or Android. It seamlessly integrates over 40 aps including Natural Cycles, Apple Heatlh, Strava, Google Heatlh, Flo, and more. It offers special features like Activity Tracking, Cycle Tracking, and Daily Workout Memory.

Users praised its accuracy in tracking steps and sleep patterns with detailed breakdown of deep sleep, REM, and total rest. Meanwhile, others share their amazement at its round-the-clock temperature clocking feature and some said it works better than Apple Watch.

But of course, you’d have to pay to get access to the health metrics tracked by the Oura Ring 4. Access comes in either monthly or annual membership.

Images courtesy of Oura