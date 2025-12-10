If you’re a tech-savvy consumer, you probably know a bit of basic troubleshooting or repair. With some tools and a video guide, it’s possible to fix common issues with popular devices. Sadly, leading brands intentionally make it difficult to do so these days. The Fairphone series is an outlier in the market, and it just added the Fairbuds XL — a full-size pair of Bluetooth headphones.

Available in Horizon Black and Forest Green, colors, these are packing 40 mm dynamic drivers. It supports active noise cancellation technology with ambient sound mode for safety when in public. The Fairbuds XL can connect wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.1 with support for SBC, aptX HD, and AAC codecs. A full charge lasts up to 30 hours (ANC off) or 26 hours (ANC on).

Those who already bought into the Fairphone hardware ecosystem previously only had the Fairbuds. Although true-wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are the mainstream option for most people, others prefer over-ear models. The new SKU may seem mundane at first, but it embodies the same idea behind it smartphone counterparts.

If you’re wondering, this Dutch company is a huge proponent of sustainability. As an assurance of quality, the Fairbuds XL is backed by a comprehensive three-year warranty. Since battery performance gradually degrades over time, owners can easily swap these out for new ones. Almost every component is user-repairable/replaceable — “zero glue, simple screws,” as they say.

According to the product page, manufacturing uses 100% renewable energy and is 100% e-waste neutral. Also, these pair of cans use “92% recycled aluminum, 100% recycled tin in solder paste, and 100% recycled rare earth elements in magnets,” as pointed out by Fairphone. The Fairbuds XL tout IP54-rated protection to help it shrug off dust and moisture.

Images courtesy of Fairphone