Mobile phone games are aplenty and those that come highly in demand (RPG games for instance), require a lot of maneuvers. Your phone’s keypads hardly make for effective gaming controls. When it comes to iPhones, there are only a few Bluetooth controllers that work. But with the OtterBox MagSafe Mobile Gaming Clip, you can easily turn your iPhone12 into a full-fledged gaming device.

The company, known for its durable protective iOS phone cases, has tuned in to the gaming scene with the release of this mobile gaming clip for Xbox controllers. What it does is let you attach your phone to the controller through Apple’s new technology, the MagSafe.

Apple’s MagSafe is a new way to charge iPhone 12 models. It also makes it easy to attach accessories like PopSockets, wallets, tripod mounts, cameras, and more. This functions the same way for the OtterBox MagSafe Mobile Gaming Clip. It is compatible with the Xbox Series X|S Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Xbox One Controller, and with the brand’s Easy Grip Controller Shell. The company suggests pairing it with an OtterBox for MagSafe case.

Once attached, you get access to all the features on the Xbox controller. You can also use it as a tabletop stand when detached. Plus, it is easily adjustable and you can do so with one hand. You can tilt it any way you please. This way, you don’t have to detach the clip every time and break your gaming momentum.

The OtterBox MagSafe Mobile Gaming Clip comes at a price of $40. It is easy to install, reduces wrist stress during all-day gaming, and with its precision-fit design, it stays out of the way of the features on the Xbox controller.

Images courtesy of OtterBox