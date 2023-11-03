Even though e-books are now the ubiquitous format for various literary works, they could never replicate the tactile feeling of an actual book in your hand. From a sustainability standpoint, however, tech-savvy users believe e-readers are the future, and models like the BOOX Palma are some of the most compact and durable options out there.

Similar to Apple’s dominance in the smartwatch and TWS earbuds segment, Amazon’s market share remains at an all-time high thanks to its Kindle lineup. Still, it’s not stopping companies like Sony, Rakuten, and ONYX from developing more feature-packed alternatives. As for the BOOX Palma, there are several cool selling points that potential buyers need to consider.

Firstly, we’re looking at an e-reader that measures 159 mm x 80 mm x 8 mm (H x W x D) and weighs only 170 grams. It’s outfitted with a 6.13″ E Ink Carta Plus display that supports capacitive multi-touch gestures. The panel touts a 2:1 aspect ratio, 16 shades of gray, and a 1648 x 824-pixel resolution. At first glance, it resembles a modern slate smartphone albeit with large bezels.

The thicker borders are intentional to give your fingers enough space to hold the BOOX Palma without registering accidental touches. Meanwhile, the MOON Light 2 is an eye-friendly illumination system for reading in the dark with an adjustable color temperature. Overall, it helps reduce eye strain and should have virtually no effect on your circadian rhythm.

Speaking of similarities with a smartphone, ONYX equips the e-reader with a G-sensor for automatic orientation adjustment. The BOOX Palma runs Android 11 out of the box and comes with an eight-core 2 GHz processor, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. Should you ever run out of space, a microSD/microSDHC expansion slot is available.

Surprisingly, the device even goes as far as to integrate a 16-megapixel camera which works in tandem with dedicated software and OCR technology to scan documents and recognize the text. Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity are likewise on board. Finally, like most e-readers, the BOOX Palma’s 3,950 mAh battery typically lasts up to three weeks with regular use.

Images courtesy of ONYX