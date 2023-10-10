The latest devices from Fujifilm and Polaroid tell us film photography is making a comeback. Despite the ubiquity of digital cameras, data pulled from market surveys tell us there is a renewed interest in analog imaging formats. Now it’s Leica’s turn to share what they have in store for shutterbugs. This is the SOFORT 2 and it promises to be fun.

When Fujifilm intentionally removed the printer function from the INSTAX Pal to shrink its dimensions, it gave us the impression that its rivals might also follow suit. Thankfully, Leica understands that the ability to generate a physical copy of your photo almost immediately is exactly the unique selling point of instant cameras.

It should be clear by now that the SOFORT 2 is the second-generation sequel to their 2016 outing. The name is German for “instant” and the manufacturer ensures that this feature remains intact unlike the latest from its competitor. As such, it can capture and print photos like its analog counterparts.

Should you have any doubts about the composition of your shot, not to worry, because its hybrid capabilities allow it to function like a modern digital camera. This stylish imaging device sports a retro-futuristic design. The SOFORT 2 measures 87 mm x 123 mm x 44 mm and weighs about 320 grams.

It comes with a 3” TFT LCD screen to view the pictures you have taken. Keep in mind the internal memory can only hold around 45 images, but you can expand its storage via a microSD/microSDHC slot. Leica lists the maximum resolution at 4.9-megapixel with 10 Filmstyles and 10 Lensstyles should you wish to be more creative.

Powered by a 3.7V 740 mah rechargeable battery, it should last up to 100 shots before it goes empty. Also, Bluetooth connectivity means you can turn it into a printer for your other supported devices. Leica offers the SOFORT 2 in black, white, and red. As of this writing, all SKUs are on backorder due to high demand.

Images courtesy of Leica