With Samsung gearing up for its second Galaxy Unpacked event in 2024, industry analysts are already sharing their thoughts on the next generation of foldables. So far, leaks are on point as the South Korean firm is expected to officially debut the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 and a host of other devices. Meanwhile, Motorola is due to launch the Razr 50 Ultra next week.

Following the remarkable success of the Razr 40 Ultra, there are plenty of reasons for upgrading to the new model. As with every fresh iteration, consumers should always verify if there are unique selling points that set it apart from the competition. Judging by the specifications sheet, Motorola is delivering flagship performance and features packaged in a sleek clamshell form factor.

These days, almost every Android OEM has a foldable SKU or might have one in development. As such, everything boils down to design, intuitive customizations, and brand recognition. The Razr 50 Ultra comes in four fashionable colorways: Midnight Blue, Peach Fuzz. Spring Green, and Hot Pink. The latter is an excellent call given the Magenta variant of the Razr 40 Ultra was a smash hit.

To ensure the user experience is as smooth as possible, Motorola equips the Razr 50 Ultra with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset backed by 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Internal storage is at 512 GB. A 6.9″ flexible pOLED screen lines the interior of the housing, while the external panel is a 4″ pOLED unit. Both boast a smooth 165 Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is constructed out of premium materials such as 6000 series high-strength aluminum, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and vegan leather. We have a 50-megapixel main and a 50-megapixel telephoto for its main dual-camera setup, while a 32-megapixel front-facing sensor is assigned for selfies and video calls.

A 4,000 mAh battery compatible with 45W fast-charging technology ensures all-day power. For convenience, the Razr 50 Ultra also supports 15W wireless charging. Motorola ships the handset with a USB-C cable, a 68W TurboPower charger, a SIM ejector tool, a protective case, and documentation.

