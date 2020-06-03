If there’s one thing that the lockdown has taught us, it’s that the absence of pollution does help the environment recover. Weeks or even months of people staying inside is having a profound effect on nature. In fact, scientists were reporting clearer skies, fresher air, and some animals recovering their population. So to help you guys keep a good thing going, we’re going to occasionally showcase cool eco-friendly stuff. Here is the Pebble from OTHERWARE by Pentatonic and it is for those who love the outdoors.

We get it the colorway it comes with makes it seem like it’s for kids, but it is actually for all ages. Don’t let the bright presentation get in the way, because this is one remarkable concept. The biggest contributors to landfills that often end up in waterways and ultimately the ocean are single-use plastics. OTHERWARE offers us a portable set of cutlery we commonly use on a day-to-day basis. Moreover, it does so in the most sustainable way possible.

Surprisingly the Pebble weighs just about the same as an average smartphone. This means that it’s not that bothersome to lug around anywhere. Pop the case open and you’ll find a spoon, fork, knife, chopsticks, and straw. Not only is it fit for camping, but it should also be handy when you hit the food trucks during your breaks.

According to the manufacturer, the storage shell is molded out of recycled CDs. Likewise, the handles are from food packaging plastics. Meanwhile, the rest is steel with an anodized titanium coating that gives that unique finish. All components of the Pebble are fully recyclable, or just simply trade it back to OTHERWARE.

Images courtesy of OTHERWARE