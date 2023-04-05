Just like exotic vehicles, shipbuilders typically have a long waiting list for their latest models. After debuting a new addition to their fleet, interested parties are almost immediately booking available slots. However, when not in a rush, it allows you to really figure out the nuances to commission something bespoke. Take this 80HT from Otam, for example.

Since its original debut, the Italian shipyard has already delivered six hulls of this 80-footer. So far, each has been tailored according to the desires of their respective owners. The seventh vessel is technically also a one-off similar to those that came before it, but the company claims this sleek beauty is “the most extreme and advanced,” yet.

Although it sounds like a marketing tactic, the unnamed buyer purportedly knows everything there is about vessels like the 80HT. Otam sales and communication executive Matteo Belardinelli notes, “The client is not just an expert owner, he’s also an experienced captain and came to us with a detailed list of technical and aesthetic requests of his own.”

The blueprint for this go-fast silhouette is still by Umberto Tagliavini, but with some notable upgrades. It features full Kevlar lamination on the deck and hull, while the hardtop is crafted out of carbon fiber. This equates to exceptional weight savings to make it more fuel efficient and faster. This 80HT is outfitted wit twin 2,600-horsepower MTU engines with Arneson drives.

Other notable differences include a larger one-piece windscreen, a sliding sky roof, and bigger side windows. Otam claims the interior volumes are still a work in progress. Nevertheless, they will regularly share updates in the future. Delivery of the 80HT is pegged for sometime in 2025.

Images courtesy of Otam