The cold rainy days are upon us and this means stacking up on the quintessential umbrellas and jackets to keep us warm and dry. But you don’t necessarily have to bundle up in layers of clothing when you can have that one garment that keeps you toasty just like the Orvis Pro Insulated Hoodie.

This is more than a handsome piece of wear. This jacket keeps you warm inside and out through body-mapped insulation that gives optimal temperature control. It uses 80g PrimaLoft Gold Active insulation (45% recycled content) to protect the body’s core, the head, and arms with weightless, highly packable warmth.

Meanwhile, the use of 80g Polartec Alpha (55% recycled content) regulates moisture and body heat via the side panels. This makes the jacket comfortable to wear even in different temperatures. Thus, the Orvis Pro Insulated Hoodie is the ideal apparel for those with an active lifestyle.

Then there’s the 20D mechanical stretch ripstop nylon shell used on the outer and liner complemented with a specialized coating to make it wind and weather resistant. The stretch-woven cuff panel is also abrasion-resistant. A couple of zippered, fleece-lined pockets also serve as hand warmers.

Meanwhile, YKK zippers and DWR coating keeps the jacket water-resistant. The low-profile scuba-style hoodie also provides protection as well as better visibility. The Orvis Pro Insulated Hoodie also comes with a zippered chest pocket and an internal zippered security pocket that works as a stuff sack. This is ideal for layering but can also be worn as a shirt jacket. It comes in four colors including Cedar, Black, Camouflage, and Granite.

Images courtesy of Orvis