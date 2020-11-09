Best 33 Fleece Jackets for Men

Although we’ve always had an affinity with the outdoors, even in this modern era, that still hasn’t stopped the human battle against the cold. Wool has always been a firm fixture among the many solutions we’ve come up with to fight against those unappealing chilly temperatures. However, the problem with wool is the fact it’s not waterproof. Saying it’s not waterproof is a bit of an understatement though. What we mean is…if you get something woolen wet, especially something as big as a jacket, you’re in for a rather big pain the back side trying to get it dry. You’ve at least got a long wait on your hands, even if you’re irritability doesn’t hit the roof.

We’re not sure if it’s interesting or completely stupid how long it took anyone to work out a solution. But it was only 1981 when fleece became the go-to material for outdoors clothing, thanks to its amazing waterproofing abilities. Take note wool, warmth and dryness. We can’t moan too much, because each of us would love to have been the guy or gal who realized fleece could be used in such a way. Flash forward to our modern day…okay we only really flash forwarded 38-years in the future, but you see where we’re going with this. There’s now more fleece products, let alone the hundreds of fleece jackets, available.

No two fleece jackets are ever the same. That’s why you need to have a good idea of what you’re looking for in a jacket before you brave the online search results. Perhaps you want it to complement a nice waterproof backpack you’ve invested in. If you don’t or just need a little nudge in the right direction, you’ve come to the right place, buddy. If there’s one thing we love more than anything, it’s putting a comprehensive buying guide together to help you good people find what you need in life. And that’s exactly what we’ve done with regards to fleece jackets. We’ve taken a long hard look at what’s out there and selected 33 fleece jackets for you to peruse.

Top Picks