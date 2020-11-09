Best 33 Fleece Jackets for Men

Best Fleece Jackets for Men
1
We’re kicking out guide off in fine fettle with this awesome sweater-knit fleece hooded jacket from The North Face. The name is taken, in case you weren’t aware (and if you weren’t aware, you need to school yourself, son!) from the Alaskan mountain. This is part of the company’s renowned mid-layer jackets. It utilizes soft 100% polyester that will provide you with comfort all-day, whether you’re up the side of a hill or on your way home from work.
If you’re looking for a great addition to your layers of garments for when you’re out and about in the wilderness, you need this. You’ll find that it is warm, soft and comfortable, but also durable too. With a three-piece hood you have all the protection you need.
2
Second in our guide is the rather fetching frosty-tipped looking pullover fleece hoodie from PAAZA. This has a 1/4 length zipper closure that will ensure you keep comfortable and warm. We really like the frosty-tipped design that will help you stay camouflaged if you’re out in the middle of nowhere, especially if it’s snowy. It’s a plush and roomy fleece that provides luxury and warmth. Whether you’re looking to wear the jacket on those late nights camping under the stars, drinking hot chocolate. Whatever you’re looking for, it’ll be a great addition to your gear.
Like many in this guide it’s made from 100% polyester and has a smooth-knit on the interior and plush-Sherpa on the exterior. It’s got a straight-cut hem, embroidered pull-tab and stand-up collar with a zipper neck. The downside to this is the fact that there’s no pockets.
3
Helly Hansen is a company with a long and illustrious heritage in the outdoor garments market. Setup in 1877 in Norway, they have continued to design and create professional-standard garments that ensure people can experience various activities outdoors. For this Vanir fleece, it’s trekking, mountaineering, hiking and camping that it’s been designed specifically for. Ideal for wearing all the year round thanks to its knitted exterior and brushed and very smooth fleece interior. Helly Hansen is a brand known to pay close attention to the smallest and finest of details and with the Vanir they’ve ensured that even the zippers are high quality YKK models.
Every single part of this jacket has been given thought and consideration. Although you may well want to buy this jacket based on the Helly Hansen branding alone, you won’t be disappointed if you did. With a ½ zip construction in the chest area, a chest pocket with zipper closure and two side pockets above the hem with zipper closures, this is a great all-rounder.
4
Next is a fleece jacket from another brand that we wouldn’t be surprised if you bought it outrightly based on the name alone. The Storm Armor Fleece Team from Under Armor. The company are one of the leading and most popular sportswear brands in the business right now. We love Under Armor stuff here at Men’s Gear and we’re sure you do too. Made from high-end polyester, this has a loose and full cut for exceptional comfort.
It’s not just a pretty picture or a well-fitting jacket though, as the special UA Storm tech utilized in the design is reason enough to get excited about it. That tech helps ensure that the jacket remains breathable no matter the weather and repels water, keeping you dry. Armor Fleece is known for stretch it also gives to allow you lots of mobility when wearing the jacket. With an interior layer that traps heat, you know it’ll help you stay warm. Stylish, functional and practical.
5
Are you looking for a brand and fleece jacket with a conscience? You’ll want to consider this Orvis Big Horn fleece hoodie then. Orvis have a strong commitment towards preservation of natural resources. They’ve stated many times that if you benefit from natural resources, you should do something to help preserve them. So, at the very least you know they’re committed to helping and they even put forward 5% of all their pre-taxed profits to meet that commitment. Back to the jacket, it’s a high-performance fleece hoodie with a superb ratio for weight to warmth that may mean you’ll pick this from your closet more often than other fleeces you may have.
The polyester/elastane mix makes for an awesome moisture-wicking and breathable fabric that keeps you dry by repelling the water. It looks rugged and made for the outdoors on the exterior, on the interior it’s got an appealing brushed and soft texture. The full-length zipper closure has a wind flap that increases its heat retention and hood has a fitted feel without the need for drawcords.
Specs
- Material: Polyester 95%, Elastane 5%
6
This Tyndale fleece jacket has so many excellent qualities that you’re going to love, which is why we’re highlighting it next in our guide. For one thing, it’s made from a modacrylic blend that’s naturally flame-resistant. Although most looking at fleeces here will be after one that keeps them warm and keeps the rain out, flame-resistance is still worth considering. What if you’re looking for a fleece jacket for work or are out in the wilderness and have started a fire that gets a little out of control? This will protect you while you get the fire under control.
It’s got a full zipper closure that runs all the way up to its neckline from its hem. The hem itself has a dropped tail that provides additional comfort and warmth and there are three generous pockets. One in the chest and two above the hem, ideal for your hands.
Specs
- Material: Modacrylic blend
7
We picked out the next option, the Marmot Stretch Fleece Jacket, due to its versatility. It can be used as part of your layering system if you’re participating in a long journey that takes in an overnight stop or just as a shell when you’re taking on those quicker ascents. Its athletic-style fit means that it hugs snugly against your body and the smooth-textured fleece gives you a lighter option for warmth than many others.
Thanks to its full-zip closure with interior wind flap and stand collar extends out to give you additional protection and warmth. It also benefits from raglan-style sleeves that are constructed from one complete piece of fabric to offer the maximum maneuverability. Something you really need on the side of the hill.
Specs
- Material: Polyester 90%, Elastane 10%
8
Tommy Hilfiger and their Hooded Performance Fleece Jacket also deserve a spot in our guide. The name Tommy Hilfiger is synonymous with style and functionality. Sure, they’re not the most subtle of designs, but their loud fashion is backed-up by form and practicality that can’t be argued. The Performance Fleece Jacket is made from 100% polyester and consists of a comfortable shell hood that although it’s not adjustable, still provides a snug fit.
The polar fleece-style jacket has a full zipper closure and the waist, hood and cuffs all have elasticated banding. This gives them a close and tight, but not too restrictive fitting. Although there’s normally a big logo or the name across their garments, Tommy Hilfiger have opted for a small embroidered flag logo on the chest. Subtle, but still a mark of quality.
9
Next in our guide is the very versatile Kyanite Jacket from the Canadian manufacturer Arc’teryx. This functional garment that works just as well as a standalone jacket or as a mid-layer, performs well regardless of the activities you participate in. It’s compromised of specially-formulated Polartec Power Stretch Pro fabric. A top-notch blend of fine nylon, elastane and of course, polyester, it ensures that there’s proper airflow through the jacket and between the material and any other layers you wear. This provides the necessary thermal regulation, while its nylon outer face provides durability.
It’s not all about moisture and air management and durability, as your mobility have been considered in the fashioning of this jacket. Gusseted underarms, articulated patterning and the excellent four-way stitching means that you’ll not feel restricted, even with this zipped up fully and tight against your skin.
Specs
- Material: Polyester 53%, Nylon 38%, Elastane 9%
10
A nice affordable fleece jacket is the Colorado Timberline Telluride. A simple but effective addition to your wardrobe, it’s made from 12.87-ounces anti-pill fleece and has an oversized cut for a good fit. It’s double-needle stitch construction helps to give it durability, while the half-moon sweat patch on the interior and the taped collar retains heat without preventing airflow on the interior.
Lower in price than many of the others in our guide, this is ideal either if you’re not looking to spend too much, or just need another layer in your outdoor gear.
Specs
- Material: 12.87oz anti-pill fleece
11
The Penfield Breakheart Fleece in Breen is one of the fine releases in the brand’s AW18 line. Consisting of 1000% hi-loft polyester and designed with a bonded-mesh body lining, adjustable hem (with drawcords), raglan-style sleeves and high neck. This looks luxurious and feels great when it’s on. There’s no chance of feeling cold when you’ve got this on.
As well as being cozy and warm, it also benefits from being extremely practical. There’s a total of three pockets with zipper closure, two where your hands can sit and one on the chest too. Additionally, the jacket is durable thanks to the heavy-duty hardware utilized. To finish it all off there’s a heritage badge applique on the left sleeve as a sign of quality.
12
Fleece jackets make for great wind jackets because of the level of warmth they offer and the fact that they work well as part of a layer system. The Trailcrest C-Max mossy oak jacket is such a garment. One of the things that makes this jacket special and worth investing in is its construction. With the combination of the lower body made from breathable fleece and upper of breathable and waterproof fabric. This jacket introduces you to a brand-new level of performance and comfort.
From a performance point of view, it has an adjustable drawstring that alters the fit around the waist, while the elasticated cuffs help to protect your arms from the cold air. Additionally, there’s also two handy side pockets with zipper closure. Given its extremely affordable price tag, it’s a great choice whether you’re looking to camp out under the stars, hunt, ride, fish, shoot, climbing mountains or something else.
13
From the esteemed outdoors manufacturer Columbia comes the next stage in the evolution of their classic Steens Mountain range. Made from 100% MTR filament polyester fleece, it has a very durable design. Opting for a modern classic-fit, it hugs your body perfectly. Have you found that some fleece jackets make you feel too warm? That’s not something you need to worry about with this, as it provides just the right amount of warmth.
Along with the nice fit, you also get a full zipper closure and collared neck, all designed to keep the warmth in and the cold out. As is standard with many of the products in our guide, it’s got two useful zippered pockets.
14
DRI Duck are a manufacturer known for making high-end workwear that’s as comfortable as it is protective and functional. Because of this, their garments have become popular among people looking for adventure in the great outdoors. The Crossfire hooded fleece jacket is an excellent example of that. It has all the stylish appeal of a classic zipper closure hoodie with some truly cutting-edge weather-resistant features.
The company’s own Power Fleece fabric has been utilized exceptionally well, for instance. This is a heavy fleece that benefits from a textured-thermal lining on the interior that increases its capabilities for heat retention. There’s nothing over-the-top about the design. Simple, but effectively executed, it has fully-articulated elbows for increase maneuverability and a three-part hood with double layering and special contoured shaping. The Crossfire is perfect for all weather conditions.
Specs
- Material: Cotton 80%, Polyester 20%
15
The Monkey Man fleece jacket from Mountain Hardwear is a very popular piece. Over the years the brand has worked hard to tweaked and fine-tune its design, to great success. At different times this has included updates on the logo, fit and fabric to bring the very best fleece jacket they were capable of. Its most recent upgrade is the one we’re discussing here. It retains the Polartec hi-loft fleece of previous jackets, but it benefits from a far sleeker silhouette and closer fit.
You also still get the benefit, even with this updated version, from the stretchy paneling under the arms and on the side for better breathability and mobility. The finishing is ideal with a stretchy elastane fabric used for the hems and sleeves that not only increases the comfort wearing it as part of a layer system but makes it easier to pack too.
Specs
- Material: Polyester 96%, Elastane 4%
16
Another great budget option in our guide, that overperforms making it awesome value for money is the Kanu Surf Canyon fleece jacket. Ideal for wearing from fall through to winter, this fleece has an incredibly close fit and will protect you from the drop in temperatures.
It’s true that it doesn’t exactly look like much, but it would make a nice and effective addition to your layering system. Especially if you’re tackling mountaineering or something outdoorsy. However, even if you’re looking for a form fitting jacket to wear to the office daily to keep those chills to a minimum, it won’t let you down in that role.
17
Patagonia have an excellent reputation for producing high-quality and high-performance outdoor garments, accessories and equipment. For instance, we’ve featured the brand before in our guides to the best winter jackets for men. We felt this fleece jacket deserved a spot in our guide because of its sweater-like construction and style. Made from 100% polyester it makes use of heathered yarns, a fleece interior and a sweater-knit on the exterior.
The flat-seams that have been utilized to finish this jacket eliminate the possibility of the seams irritating you and just help to reduce its bulk. Like many fleeces it’s got the practical raglan-style sleeves that ensure you have the maximum mobility paired with the high-level heat retention it offers. The stand-up collar and full zipper closure also help to keep heat in its rightful place, against your body.
18
Consider the name still commands a lot of respect within people, it’s amazing to think that the Port Authority microfleece jacket is available for a surprisingly low price. However, we’re not going to complain about that…are you? Whether it’s just a little cool outside or colder, this is a lightweight option that can be used as a garment or as part of your comprehensive layering system.
Although many have elasticated cuffs and hems, it feels way more versatile for not having those features in the Microfleece jacket. And the same goes for the pockets, that possibly could do with having a zipper closure, but are fine without. The main thing we found interesting about it, though, is it really a jacket or a jumped-up sweater. For the price, quality and warmth you get though, does it really matter? Is it not just semantics in the end?
19
Following on nicely from the last points for the above item, we have the Eddie Bauer High Route Pullover-style fleece. It features the brand’s own FreeHeat fleece design that’s perfect for use in all activities from backpacking and climbing to even skiing.
It’ll keep you hot, relaxed and will stand the test of time, thanks to the flat-face stretchy exterior and the softer brushed-fleece interior. As it’s pullover, you don’t have a full zipper closure, instead it runs halfway down. Its athletic-fit means that it will cling to your body and work with you, rather than hindering you.
20
Of course, the last couple have been lower in price, but if you’re willing to spend a little to get a bit more in terms of quality of material, performance, durability and comfort, then consider this. The Patriot Jacket in double fleece from Helikon is hard not to love. It’s considered to be the most advanced of all the fleece jackets that this well-liked brand produce. Rather than being designed as an all-activities lightweight option, this has been constructed with extreme weather and tactical use in mind.
Looking at it from the top downwards, for a change, it’s got an integrated hood with high collar and zipper closure that runs from there to the hemline. The sleeves benefit from additional protection from highly effective Cordura fabric. Velcro cuffs and a waistband that’s adjustable via the drawstring and cord lock, this a jacket that’ll keep all heat in. From a practical and tactical point of view there’s a plethora of pockets, two in the chest, two in the upper half of the sleeves, one in the lower half of the left sleeve and a generously-sized one in the lower back region. You’d be a fool to quickly dismiss this awesome fleece.
21
Don’t let the fact that you’ve probably never heard of the manufacturer 32 Degrees stop you from giving their fleece jacket some thought. We reckon that it’s retailing for too affordable a price to just jump to the next one without seeing what it has to offer first. A hood and scuba-style neck branded frontal zipper pull tab and full-zip closure, and YKK zips are all the hallmarks of a fuss-free, but well-executed fleece layer.
Yes, it’s plain and yes there’s nothing that makes it stand out. Perhaps though, that’s what you really like. Perhaps you’re keener on a jacket that will just do the job it has been designed for in a quiet and comfortable manner. That’s what you get with this offering from 32 Degrees.
Specs
- Material: Polyester 91%, Rayon 5%, Spandex 4%
22
Higher in the price range again is this IZOD fleece jacket. Forgive the company their rather odd sounding name, because what really counts is how well it does its job. That is, how well it performs as a jacket. Given its soft-to-touch interior that provides an enjoyable layer for you to wear in all manner of weather conditions and for various activities.
Crucially, it’s also breathable, so while you’re not going to suffer the ill effects of lower temperatures if this is on, either as your main jacket or as part of layering, it won’t make you sweat. It also has the standard but nicely-finished full-frontal zipper closure and three practical pockets, that can be used for a variety of different, vital items.
23
Back with 32 Degrees for another exciting fleece jacket. This differs from the other garment in several ways. For one, this does not have a hood – so if that’s what you’re after in a fleece, we’d suggest one of the others or even the 32 Degrees item further up. Another difference is the fact that this is lined with faux-fur for that comforting and relaxing Sherpa-style feel.
From a practical, tactical point of view, it’s different in the fact that its chest pocket has a horizontal zipper closure rather than a vertical one. There are also two hand pockets as well, though these do not have zippers, so they’re always accessible when you need to take the edge off those lower icy temperatures. It may be low in price, but it is high in performance.
24
Now we’re talking, Spyder have a good rep for producing a high-standard of reliable outdoors gear that make your whole experience more enjoyable. From the quick-drying and moisture-wicking use of polyester on the interior and exterior with that stunning waffle-knit and the cool little Spyder logo, we were won over by this almost immediately. Many again will argue that this is a glorified sweater, but we don’t really care about those fools.
The stand-up collar keeps your neck warm and is an easy way to lower when the sun starts to work its magic. There’s even a neat little zipper closure vertical pocket on the chest, in the same spot as the logo. Slick and stylish, this is a winner in our books.
25
Still sticking with those great lower price tags, we have this attractive and funky Harriton full zipper closure fleece jacket. Made from 100% polyester that’s been spun and given a non-pill finish on the surface, this is a great option for those of you reading this who are as interesting as making a great impression as you are saving a few bucks.
We really appreciate the elasticated cuffs as they don’t roll down and will just stay put no matter what you put them through. A must when you’re caught out when there’s a-wind-a-blowin’. From a utilitarian point of view, there’s not a lot on offer here, but neat and tidy zipper closure pockets just above the hemline, as you’d expect.
26
We’re back with The North Face and another addition to the Gordon Lyons line of fleece jackets. Again, taking its inspiration from Mount Gordon Lyons in Alaska, an ascent noted for how easy it is to complete, this is a very easy fleece to wear. Just because it’s easy and extremely enjoyable to wear, doesn’t take away from its practicality and versatility. As you’d expect from something with The North Face emblem on it, you can wear this whether you’re on horseback, yak back or even just following a trail by foot. The sweater-style knit of this fleece makes like you’re not even really wearing an outdoor-ready jacket.
While it may feel like that reliable and luxurious sweater you love wearing on the sofa in front of Netflix, that’s largely thanks to the thermal insulation it’s capable of providing. A major difference between this one and the standard Gordon Lyons fleece is the print. Really that’s it. So, this is ideal if you weren’t taken by the colors or stylings of the other edition, but really liked its features and construction.
27
Another entry now from the sportswear overlords at Under Armor is this camouflage-print quarter-zip closure fleece. Once we clapped eyes on it, we knew it was going to be included, it’s just rather handsome and cool. Not to mention the fact that it is a great representation of what UA are all about as a brand – using innovation, design and passion to make the best clothing and gear.
What do we specifically love about this aside from that killer look? Well it’s got a very tight and contouring fit that means it won’t hold you back, whatever you’re doing while you wear it. UA have an enviable reputation also for producing accessories and clothing that stand the test of time and a lot of what you throw at them. This is no different. Given that it’s grouped in with the lower-priced options in our guide, is there really any more we need to say to convince you of how great it really is?
28
So, the Hilfiger hasn’t swayed you in its direction, neither has the UA camo-look or the high performance offering from The North Face. We know what you’re looking for. Something that makes you look like a real badass. We’re right, aren’t we? You don’t need to tell us. We know. How about, then, this awesome fleece from the rather cloak and dagger sounding brand 9 Crowns? Starting a career as a vigilante righting the wrongs of the unjust city you live in? Aren’t we all?
Well, you’d best wait until you’ve at least got this in your hands before heading out to ‘deal with’ the unsavory of the world. A cotton-polyester blend with a soft and almost-luscious (can you be a vigilante with a lusciously-lined interior jacket? We’re voting you can), this is a wonder to wear. Okay, so that doesn’t explain the vigilante-spin. Does the thumbhole cuffs that give you greater warmth further up your arm and the nifty panel that’s sewn to the interior of the hood answer it? Oh yes, that panel can be worn as a turtle neck or even better a mask.
Specs
- Material: Cotton 60%, Polyester 40%
29
We’re returning to a lot of the big-name manufacturers we started with in this guide as we head towards the end. The Drop Line Jacket is another great fleece jacket option from Marmot. One of the key features of this jacket is the DriClime lined collar that has moisture-wicking properties to ensure that you’re never too sweaty and to protect you from any water that makes its way down to your jacket’s top. Designed as a perfect companion to any traveler, this will never let you down whatever you use it for.
Cozy and insulated, its flat-locked seams help to make it a joy to wear. There’s even a media port in the chest pocket for when you’re needing to listen to some tunes while you wait for that connecting flight or are making your way up a hill.
30
Harriton deserve a second entry in this guide due to their ability to make affordable and effective fleece jackets. Made from 100% spun-polyester, this jacket is very plain visually. However, that’s more of a blessing than a curse. The hem is adjustable thanks to the toggles and drawcord, while the jacket in general is very easy to enjoy wearing.
A large part of why it’s so easy to wear is the breathability it gives you. Excellent airflow from the top to the bottom make it the perfect addition to your layer system. The fact that the cuffs are elasticated and will hold their position without rolling up your arm and annoying the hell out of you, makes it more desirable.
31
Whether you’re on the job or up the hill, this Cornerstone fleece jacket with its heavy Sherpa-lining and hood is a great companion to have. The outer layer is especially noteworthy, thanks to the DWR finish it has which will protect you in light rain. While the Sherpa faux-fur will always keep you warm.
It’s so versatile that it’ll even serve you well as the temperature slowly starts to rise during springtime. The heaviness of the interior does not take away from its functionality and the mobility it gives you.
32
Whereas some fleece jackets are problematic because they’re comfortable, but not thick enough to keep you warm, this Burly fleece from Guide Gear is different. It’s not just Burly by name. Protection against that nasty wind. All with that nylon softshell yoke in the front and back to make it easy to maneuver in. It doesn’t matter if you need a new jacket for work or just daily tasks, this is an awesome choice.
Spandex cuffs will stay securely in place and won’t roll up your arm, whereas the YKK zippers are top-quality and designed to provide you with years of use. The attractive Guide Gear logo has been embroidered nicely on the front and give how much of a nice jacket this is, you won’t be troubled with people knowing who made it.
33
We’ve featured the Amazon brand Peak Velocity before and it’s not surprising why. Given that even though its items have budget price tags, they certainly don’t scrimp when it comes to the standard of their design and performance capabilities. Take this one as the perfect example – athletic and slim fitting, there’s no unnecessary bulk or wasted material. The Polar Fleece fabric on the interior makes it feel like a sweater.
It’s not a sweater though and will give you the protection and warmth you need while you’re out and about.
What to look for when buying a fleece jacket?
As we noted at the outset of this guide to the best fleece jackets for men, there’s a huge variety of different products from different brands all claiming to be fleece jackets of some kind. To help you cut through the crap and find the best jackets that meet your preferences and needs, you need to know the kinds of things you should be looking for when buying a fleece.
This includes:
- Shape and Fit – It should go without saying that the way clothing fits is ultimately important to whether it’s right or wrong for you. Therefore, it’s important to look at the material, the fit and its shape when buying a fleece jacket as these factors will indicate if it’s suitable for your body type, the way you like to wear fleece jackets and other outdoors garments and whether it will be comfortable enough.
- Breathable and Waterproof/Water-Resistant – There’s many fleece jacket manufacturers who use special fabric tech to provide their products with some resistance to water and the elements, while remaining breathable. Polartec in all its forms is one such tech.
- Insulation – Lasts but not least, insulation and heat retention are the primary reasons why you’re buying a fleece in the first place. So, it’s important to look at the type of fleece it is and whether you’ll be warm enough wearing it where you’re going to be wearing it and what you’ll be doing at the time.
What types of fleece jackets are available?
As you’d probably guess, there’s a few different types of fleece jackets. This includes:
- Standard, traditional fleece jackets – made with 100% polyester that are soft inside and out.
- Knitted fleece jackets – with a more urbanized, but functional, appeal. They’re very similar to knitted pullover sweaters.
- High-Loft Fleece Jackets – are fluffier than standard fleece and are often referred to as teddy fleece. Despite their lightweight structure, they’re often still incredibly effective at heat retention due to the fine and long polyester fibers in their design.
- Smooth-Faced Fleece Jackets – These are considered by many to be the most versatile, thanks to the stretchy fleece and the soft interior that contrasts with the wind-resistant and tough exterior.
It’s Time For You To Search For Your Golden Fleece!
So, there you go, guys, our guide to what’s hot (and dry) in the world of fleece jackets for men this year. You’ll have noticed that all the big names are there – Patagonia, The North Face, Helly Henson and Marmot to name a few. There’s also the designer names that seem to make their way into every area of the men’s apparel market, like Under Armor and Tommy Hilfiger.
It’s not by pure chance, nor is it favoritism that some brands have more than one entry in the guide. Marmot, The North Face, 32 Degrees, Harriton and Under Armor just make some rather fine fleece jackets. What are we supposed to do? Omit some, even if they’re exceptional garments, just because we’ve seemingly leaned too heavily on one brand? Not going to happen! To be completely fair and to cover all budgets though we did include a fair number of budget-priced fleeces.
Whatever flavor of fleece you prefer, whether it’s a rugged utilitarian jacket or one of those that scarcely feel like they’re there at all, you’ll find it above. If you don’t, there’s not a lot else we can do for you. Like Jason and the Argonauts though, you’ll eventually find that golden fleece and wear it with pride and honor. At least you didn’t have to battle some beasts, just a guide of 33 listings, to get it!
If you’re still having difficulty, the additional points below might just help!