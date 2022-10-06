With travel restrictions starting to ease, you can now get back to ticking off those places or countries on your bucket list that you want to visit. The problem with globetrotting though is the preparation. It can be a hassle to pack everything you need and of course, there’s also the matter of footwear. You’d want to wear something that doesn’t add burden to your feet. You’d want to wear shoes that provide great energy return and cushioning, that which gives off the feeling like you’re walking on a cloud so you can go sightseeing in comfort. Not to forget, shoes that also do not take up a lot of space in your luggage and are versatile for just about any occasion. We’re talking about the Orthofeet Lava Stretch Knit Sneakers.

Hours of being on your feet can take its toll on your heels so you’d want to look for footwear that reduces pressure and offers support. You’d want to invest in a reliable pair that guarantees pain relief. The many great features of the Orthofeet Lava Stretch Knit Sneakers will make you want to have them as your staple travel shoes.

Flexible Uppers For Customizable Comfort

Let’s start with the uppers. The Orthofeet Lava Stretch Knit Sneakers use flexible or stretch fabric. A knit upper means it is customizable and pressure-free. The fabric will expand and contract and conform to the shape of your feet for a relaxed fit that is not too tight or too loose for comfort. This way, it eliminates discomfort when you are standing, walking, or sitting for long hours. A stretchable upper also means easy on/off, which is handy when it comes to security checks at the airport.

Wide Forefoot and Padded Interior

The Orthofeet Lava Stretch Knit Sneakers give your toes more wiggle room, literally. It has a wide, round, and tall toe box that promotes “biomechanical motion.” This means your toes can lay flat instead of overlapping each other. This subsequently, prevents the build-up of pressure that could lead to bunions, swollen feet, or hammertoes. A wide toe box also helps those already suffering from these conditions.

Now, using walking shoes with a protective interior is a must if you have a day packed with activities. After all, the last thing you want to have to worry about at the end of the day are blisters, chaffing, or calluses on your feet. The Orthofeet Lava Stretch Knit Sneakers come with a smooth, foam-padded interior lining that eliminates pressure points and friction. The seam-free lining is gentle even for those with sensitive skin such as those suffering from diabetes and neuropathy.

Adds Spring To Your Step While Keeping You Grounded

The Orthofeet Lava Stretch Knit Sneakers boast an innovative Ortho-Cushion System that guarantees superior cushioning and premium support. It comprises premium Orthotic Insoles with removable anatomical arch support. What it does is properly align the feet and body to prevent pronation abnormalities of the feet, which could lead to aches and pains not only on the arches of the feet and heels, but also on the knees, hips, and lower back.

The anti-microbial Orthotic Insoles not only cushion but also ensures your feet stay dry and odor-free. Dryplex fabric wicks away sweat, Poly-U foam eliminates odors, and perforated foam allows for breathability.

Then there are the ergonomic cushioning soles that provide a mild rocking motion that transfers weight from the back to the front, allowing for less joint movement during walking or running. The soles soften impacts, so you walk with a spring in your step and at the end of the day, you’ll still feel light on your feet.

An Arch Booster System can be added to the Orthotic Insoles to increase arch support and reduce pressure at the heels and balls of the feet. Meanwhile, rubber outsoles provide excellent grip and stability on uneven terrain.

Pain-Free Travels

The Orthofeet Lava Stretch Knit Sneakers provide amazing cushioning and support to prevent foot pain so you can make the most of your travels and leave with only good memories. These travel shoes are also very versatile. They come in a modern design and sleek silhouette so they look good with just about anything.

